GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rebound buoys Wall St; bonds, gold erase gains

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A sharp rebound in crude prices
lifted stocks on Wall Street on Wednesday in a late rally, but a
gauge of equities across the globe closed lower on lingering
concern about economic growth.
Crude turned higher after data showed U.S. gasoline demand
spiked and the S&P 500 climbed steadily after that, ending 2
percent above its session low.
"You have a tremendous amount of underperformance out there
in the hedge fund community," said Ian Winer, director of
trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. "When the market
starts to turn, it starts to feed on itself because people can't
afford to miss out on a rally."
Other assets, like Treasuries and gold, reversed course
after the bounce in crude.
"As much as it frustrates people, the reality is (oil and
equities) are incredibly highly correlated and they have been
really going back to November," said Randy Frederick, managing
director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in
Austin.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 53.21 points,
or 0.32 percent, to 16,484.99, the S&P 500 gained 8.53
points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,929.8 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 39.02 points, or 0.87 percent, to 4,542.61.
The 14-day correlation between the S&P 500 and U.S. crude
stands at 0.93, just below the 3-1/2 year high hit earlier this
month.
The bounce in the S&P contrasted with a fall in European
stocks, which were weighed by energy and commodity sector names.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index fell 2.3
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks globally fell
0.5 percent.
Nikkei futures jumped 0.9 percent.
OIL REBOUNDS
Government data showed U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by 3.5
million barrels in the United States last week to an all-time
peak. But the increased gasoline demand over the past four weeks
and a drop in inventories helped push crude futures higher.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 3.7 percent
to $34.50 a barrel. U.S. crude added 1.1 percent to
$32.23.
The turn in oil and stocks pushed yields on the lowest-risk
government bonds sharply higher, with prices ending the day
slightly in the red.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. notes were last off 2/32
in price to yield 1.7501 percent. At their session low the yield
was 1.647 percent.
In currency markets, the yen, which had been initially bid
up on its safe-haven appeal, ended the day above 112, little
changed against the U.S. dollar. It earlier reached an
almost three-year high against the euro of 123.43 yen.
Sterling hit a seven-year low versus the dollar of
$1.3876 on concerns Britons might vote to leave the European
Union in a June referendum. It last traded down 0.7 percent at
$1.3924.
The euro dipped 0.1 percent versus the greenback to
$1.1008. The dollar index was flat.
Copper slipped 0.1 percent to $4,641.85 a tonne.
Spot gold retreated from major gains earlier in the
day, last trading up 0.2 percent. It had risen as much as 2.1
percent.
