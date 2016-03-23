GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed talk spurs dollar gains, energy weighs on stocks

* Dollar on track for strongest week in a month
* Stocks lower as energy sector weighs
* Sterling hit by Brexit concerns
(Updates with close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 23 Global equity markets fell
and the dollar advanced on Wednesday as hawkish comments by
Federal Reserve officials put investors on guard for the
possibility of more U.S. interest rate hikes this year than
currently anticipated.
The dollar was up 0.47 percent against a basket of
major currencies, headed towards its first weekly gain in four
weeks.
Last week, U.S. central bank policymakers halved the number
of rate hikes projected in 2016 to two, weakening expectations
for a move at either the April or June policy meetings. Fed
Chair Janet Yellen later told reporters "caution is appropriate"
when it comes to raising rates.
But in the past two days, several Fed officials have
expressed views that suggest an appetite for more hikes
regardless of the volatility that has been the hallmark of
financial markets this year.
"You can see the trade occurring, not necessarily that
equities in and of themselves are worried about another
quarter-point increase, but equities are worried about oil
prices," said Keith Bliss, senior vice-president at Cuttone & Co
in New York.
"You see the relationship as the Fed makes noises about
going ahead and raising again in April, that is going to give a
boost to the dollar which had been selling off, therefore higher
dollar prices drag down oil prices."
The stronger dollar also dampened demand for oil, while a
report showing U.S. crude stockpiles soared to record highs for
a sixth straight week, and triple what analysts had expected,
rekindled worries of a glut and further pressured the commodity.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, who is not a
voting member of the policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee this year, said on Tuesday the central bank should
consider another rate hike as early as next month. He is
scheduled to speak again at 5:30 p.m. EDT (2130 GMT) on
Wednesday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is a voting
member of the FOMC in 2016, said on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday he
would like to see further stabilization in inflation
expectations.
The weakness in energy names also helped push stocks lower
in the United States and Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 oil and
gas index dropped 1.6 percent and the S&P energy index
tumbled 2.1 percent.
The FTSEuroFirst 300 index of leading shares closed
down 0.11 percent at 1,336.70. MSCI's index of world shares
lost 0.8 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 79.78 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 17,502.79, the S&P 500 lost 13.09
points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,036.71 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 52.80 points, or 1.1 percent, to 4,768.86.
Brent crude settled down 3.2 percent at $40.47 a
barrel and U.S. crude settled off 4 percent at $39.79.
Gold also weakened in the face of the stronger
dollar, down 2.2 percent to $1,220.16 an ounce after hitting a
low of $1,215.10, its lowest since Feb. 26.
Britain's pound slumped 0.7 percent to $1.4107 amid
rising concerns that Tuesday's attacks in Brussels would bolster
the campaign for a vote to leave the European Union in June's
"Brexit" referendum.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 15/32 in price to yield 1.8822 percent, down from 1.935
percent on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Paul Simao and
James Dalgleish)