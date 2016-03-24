GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar strength hurts stocks, oil price

(ADVISORY-There will be no Global Markets report from New York on Friday, March 25 due to the Good Friday holida))

* Another Fed official joins chorus on tightening risk

* Dollar heads for 5th day of gains, best run since April

* Drop in oil and commodities hits risk sentiment, stocks (Adds close of European markets)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, March 24 Global equity markets and oil prices declined on Thursday and the dollar built on a recent string of gains after another Federal Reserve official talked up the chance of more than one hike in U.S interest rates this year.

The dollar climbed for a fifth day, adding 0.12 percent to 96.161 against a basket of major currencies. The streak would be the longest for the dollar in nearly a year and would give the greenback its first weekly rise in a month.

The gains were further supported by remarks of St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who joined a chorus of officials who have recently highlighted the chance of at least two rate rises this year, with the first perhaps as soon as April.

The dollar's strength and record crude stockpiles weighed on oil prices, as U.S. crude was back under $40 a barrel and Brent on track for its biggest weekly drop in two months.

"The market is just backing and filling here after a pretty big move off the bottom after a rough start to the year," said Doug Foreman, chief investment officer at Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management in Los Angeles.

"It's a little tired short-term, you are going to get a little bit of a breather here and the Fed becomes a convenient excuse for that."

The rally in crude prices to above $40 a barrel had been a big factor in the equity market advance in recent weeks, helping the benchmark S&P 500 climb more than 12 percent off its Feb. 11 low.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 82.56 points, or 0.47 percent, to 17,420.03, the S&P 500 lost 9.96 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,026.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.16 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,752.70.

Volume across markets was light, with many closed on Friday ahead of the Easter holiday.

U.S. crude slumped 1.6 percent to $39.16 a barrel, after sliding 4 percent on Wednesday. Brent was last down 1 percent at $40.08.

The oil pullback has pressured U.S. and European equities this week, with both the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index suffering its worst drop in six weeks and the S&P set for its worst weekly drop in seven.

MSCI's index of world shares, down 0.82 percent on the session, was off 1.7 percent for the week.

The stronger dollar and softer oil prices were reflected in data on U.S. durable goods orders, which showed a drop in February, while weekly jobless claims continued to point to a solid labor market.

Gold edged up 0.11 percent to $1,221.20 an ounce, after hitting its lowest since late February at $1,212.20 but remained on track for its biggest weekly drop since November.

Copper, down about 2 percent for the week, was off 0.2 percent at $4,9312 a tonne.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes were last down 6/32 in price to yield 1.8948 percent, up from 1.875 percent Wednesday.

(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)