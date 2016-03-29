GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides after Yellen speech; S&P at 2016 high

* Euro jumps, dollar index tumbles after Yellen comments
* Oil recovers slightly as U.S. stockpile up less than
forecast
* Benchmark Treasury yields hit four-week lows
* Gold rallies the most in two weeks
(Updates to U.S. market close)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 29 The U.S. dollar dropped
sharply and stocks on Wall Street ended at 2016 highs after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed should proceed
"cautiously" in deciding when to raise interest rates.
"Given the risks to the outlook, I consider it appropriate
for the Committee to proceed cautiously in adjusting policy,"
Yellen said in remarks to the Economic Club of New York.
Yellen's comments, her first since the Fed held rates steady
two weeks ago, appeared to contradict recent hawkish comments
from several of her colleagues.
The dollar fell sharply against a basket of currencies in
reaction to Yellen and dollar-priced commodities pared losses.
The Thomson Reuters Core Commodity index was down 0.6
percent after earlier falling as much as 1.4 percent.
"Yellen took the dovish side in the great Fed debate and
markets are reacting uniformly to her comments," said John
Augustine, chief investment officer at Huntington National Bank.
Crude oil prices cut losses in late trading after data
showed a smaller-than-expected increase in inventories.
On Wall Street, technology shares led gains in major indexes
and both the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials closed at their highest
levels of 2016.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 97.72 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 17,633.11, the S&P 500 gained 17.96
points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,055.01 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 79.84 points, or 1.67 percent, to 4,846.62.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stock index ended
up 0.5 percent, before Yellen's remarks. MSCI's index of shares
in major world markets rose 0.5 percent. Nikkei
futures were up 0.7 percent.
WEAKER GREENBACK
The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level against the euro in
over a week and fell the most in two weeks against other major
currencies after Yellen's remarks.
The euro hit its highest in seven trading sessions
versus the greenback at $1.1303 and the dollar index fell
0.8 percent, the most since March 17.
"Given the much less-dovish-than-expected commentary we got
from a number of Fed speakers last week, many were looking for a
shift in tone from Ms. Yellen and we didn't get that," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington.
Brent crude oil fell 2.3 percent to $39.34 a barrel
and U.S. crude lost 2.1 percent to $38.56 in a volatile
session.
But crude futures pared losses late in the session after
data showed inventories rose by 2.6 million barrels in the week
to March 25, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 3.3 million barrels.
WTI prices are up almost 50 percent from 12-year lows near
$26 touched in February. But the rally has eased over the past
week as supply looks set to keep rising.
The U.S. Treasury market rallied, with benchmark yields
hitting four-week lows on the expectation that the Fed would
raise interest rates only gradually due to global risks.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
20/32 in price for a yield of 1.8035 percent, down from 1.872
percent late on Monday.
Spot gold jumped 1.7 percent, the most since March
16, to $1,240.81 per ounce after hitting a one-month low on
Monday.
(Additional reporting by Laila Kearney, Richard Leong, Sam
Forgione and Dion Rabouin; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan
Grebler)