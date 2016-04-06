GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, healthcare boost stocks; dollar weak after minutes

* Dollar hits fresh 17-month low vs yen after Fed minutes
* Energy, healthcare lift stocks in U.S. and Europe
* Oil settles up more than 5 percent
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 6 Global equity markets posted
solid gains on Wednesday, aided by a climb in oil prices and a
surge in healthcare stocks, while the U.S. dollar hit a fresh
17-month low against the yen after the minutes from the latest
Federal Reserve meeting.
Stocks on Wall Street and in Europe bounced from declines of
more than 1 percent in the prior session, led by energy and
healthcare sectors.
Pfizer and Allergan scrapped their $160
billion merger deal, fueling speculation on where the two
companies may look to for acquisitions. The
healthcare sectors , were the top performing
groups in both the United States and Europe, with each up more
than 2 percent.
Federal Reserve policymakers debated last month whether an
interest rate hike would be needed in April, though a consensus
emerged that risks from a global economic slowdown warranted a
cautious approach.
After the minutes traders added slightly to bets that the
Fed will raise rates earlier than December, the timing that had
been expected before the release.
"The minutes were a little more hawkish than the tone that
we've heard from (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen post-FOMC meeting, but
that was to be expected somewhat in my view," said Scott Smith,
senior market analyst at Cambridge global Payments in Toronto.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 112.73 points,
or 0.64 percent, to 17,716.05, the S&P 500 gained 21.5
points, or 1.05 percent, to 2,066.67 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 76.78 points, or 1.59 percent, to 4,920.72.
MSCI's index of world shares rose 0.89
percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index
closed up 0.76 percent after suffering its biggest drop in
nearly a month on Tuesday.
The dollar continued to weaken against the yen after the Fed
minutes, with earlier comments from Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe that countries should avoid trying to weaken
currencies with "arbitrary intervention" also weighing on the
greenback.
The dollar was down 0.53 percent at 109.73 yen after
hitting 109.31, its lowest since October 2014.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.16
percent at 94.477.
But as for much of the last year, oil continued to have an
outsized influence on most of the market moves.
Crude prices extended their rebound. U.S. inventories
unexpectedly fell from record highs last week as refineries
continued to hike output and imports fell. Investors also gauged
the possibility of an output freeze by producers.
Russian sources told Reuters that Russia believed $45 to $50
per barrel was an acceptable price for the oil market to
re-balance and said there were now discussions on how long to
freeze production and how to monitor it.
Brent crude futures jumped 5.2 percent to settle at
$39.84 per barrel, off a one-month low of $37.27 hit on Tuesday,
while U.S. crude futures surged 5.18 percent to settle at
$37.75, the biggest percentage gain since March 16.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasury yields reached session highs
after the Fed minutes with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
reaching a session high of 1.774 percent. It was
last down 8/32 in price to yield 1.7549 percent.
(Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Meredith Mazzilli)