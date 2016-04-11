GLOBAL MARKETS-Commodities, stocks rise as dollar drifts lower

* Crude oil gains further after 6 pct rally Friday
* Yen hits 17-month high vs greenback
* Pro-business candidates in Peru runoff, markets rise
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 11 The U.S. dollar dropped to
its lowest level in nearly eight months on Monday, lifting
metals prices and commodity sector stocks, and U.S. crude
reversed losses to settle above $40 a barrel.
Safe-haven gold hit a three-week high while the yen hit its
highest against the dollar in almost a year and a half, as
investors remained anxious about the strength of the global
economy. The yen's strength pushed Tokyo to warn it could again
intervene against its currency's rally.
On Wall Street stocks edged up, led by miners and banks
ahead of results from Alcoa, seen as the unofficial start
to quarterly reporting season.
Earnings at S&P 500 companies are expected to have fallen
7.7 percent in the first quarter from a year ago. Excluding the
energy sector, reeling from the slide in crude prices since mid
2014, the S&P earnings decline estimate improves to minus 2.6
percent according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
"A lot of companies in the U.S. really suffered from a
strong dollar and even if earnings and global growth are not as
strong, there is a feeling that the weaker dollar can bolster
earnings reports at least a little," said Rick Meckler,
president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 79.64 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 17,656.6, the S&P 500 gained 5.55
points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,053.15 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 15.51 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,866.20.
Europe's FTSEuroFirst 300 index of leading shares
ended up 0.3 percent, helped by miners and a rally in Italian
bank shares. European stocks have fallen for the last four
weeks, and another down week would mark their worst run since
mid-2013.
MSCI's gauge of shares across the globe rose
0.35 percent and Nikkei futures edged up 0.1 percent.
U.S. President Barack Obama was scheduled to meet Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at 3:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) to
discuss the economy and Wall Street reform. Any news on the path
of interest rates or requirements for the largest banks would
likely trigger moves in financial markets.
YEN IN FOCUS
The greenback's slide against the yen prompted a warning
from Japan's top government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga, who said recent currency moves were one-sided
and speculative and that the government would take steps as
needed.
"While the comments sent the yen lower overnight, the
overall nervousness in global markets continues to keep the
Japanese currency's safe-haven allure in high demand," said Omer
Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
in Washington.
The greenback was last down less than 0.1 percent against
the yen at 107.94 yen from a low of 107.61, the strongest
reading for the yen since late October 2014.
The euro was little changed on the day against the
greenback at $1.1407, still not far from a six-month high
touched last week.
The dollar index hit its lowest level since late
August.
The weaker dollar helped lift spot gold to its highest point
in three weeks. Gold rose to $1,258.70 an ounce, its
highest since March 22. It was last up about 1.2 percent at
$1,255.50.
Peru's select stock index rose 8.4 percent, on
track for its biggest gain since late 2008, while the sol
currency strengthened 2.6 percent. Keiko Fujimori, the
conservative daughter of a jailed former president, was heading
towards a tight runoff against investor favorite Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski.
In bond markets, the benchmark Treasury 10-year note
was little changed, down 2/32 in price to yield
1.7289 percent from 1.722 percent late on Friday.
Brent crude prices rose to a four-month high as a rally in
wider commodities markets encouraged buying ahead of a meeting
of oil producers in Doha next Sunday, aimed at freezing current
output levels.
Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, were up
2.2 percent at $42.85 a barrel, having touched a session high of
$43.06, the highest level since Dec. 7. U.S. crude futures
rose 1.7 percent to $40.40 a barrel. Both Brent and U.S.
crude rose more than 6 percent on Friday.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chizu Nomiyama)