GLOBAL MARKETS-Commodities rise as dollar slips; stocks end flat

* Crude oil gains further after 6 pct rally Friday
* Stocks across the globe flat as Wall St ends lower
* Yen hits 17-month high vs greenback, gives gain back
* Pro-business candidates in Peru runoff, markets rise
(Updates to U.S. market close)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 11 The U.S. dollar touched its
lowest level in nearly eight months on Monday, lifting metals
prices and commodity sector stocks, and U.S. crude reversed
losses to settle above $40 a barrel.
Safe-haven gold hit a three-week high while the yen hit its
highest against the dollar in almost a year and a half, as
investors remained anxious about the strength of the global
economy. The yen's strength pushed Tokyo to warn it could again
intervene against its currency's rally.
On Wall Street stocks gave up gains in late trading to end
lower, with miners and banks the only gainers ahead of the
unofficial start to quarterly reporting season.
Earnings at S&P 500 companies are expected to have fallen
7.7 percent in the first quarter from a year ago. Excluding the
energy sector, reeling from the slide in crude prices since mid
2014, the S&P earnings decline estimate improves to minus 2.6
percent according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
"This is just all jitters and anticipation of the beginning
of earnings season," said Jonathan Corpina, senior managing
partner with Meridian Equity Partners in New York. "The
expectations aren't that high for earnings this quarter, so I
think investors are starting to feel a little uneasy about
that."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.55 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 17,556.41, the S&P 500 lost 5.61
points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,041.99 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 17.29 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,833.40.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.6 percent below the average
in the past 10 days.
Europe's FTSEuroFirst 300 index of leading shares
ended up 0.3 percent, helped by miners and a rally in Italian
bank shares. European stocks have fallen for the last four
weeks, and another down week would mark their worst run since
mid-2013.
MSCI's gauge of shares across the globe rose
0.1 percent and Nikkei futures fell 0.5 percent.
YEN IN FOCUS
The U.S. dollar was last down less than 0.1 percent against
the yen at 107.96 yen from a low of 107.61, the strongest
reading for the yen since late October 2014.
The greenback's slide against Japanese currency prompted a
warning from Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who
said recent yen moves were one-sided and speculative and that
the government would take steps as needed.
"The market is not afraid of intervention at these levels,"
said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in
New York. "Most people would look at 100 yen as the more
realistic level in which Japan could intervene."
The euro was little changed on the day against the
greenback at $1.1405, still not far from a six-month high
touched last week.
The dollar index hit its lowest level since late
August.
The weaker dollar helped lift gold to its highest in three
weeks. Spot gold rose to $1,258.70 an ounce, its highest
since March 22. It was last up about 1.4 percent at $1,257.26.
Peru's select stock index rose 8.6 percent, the
most for any session since late 2008, while the sol
currency strengthened 2.6 percent, its largest one-day
percentage gain since at least 2002. Keiko Fujimori, the
conservative daughter of a jailed former president, was heading
towards a tight runoff against investor favorite Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski.
In bond markets, the benchmark Treasury 10-year note
was little changed, down 1/32 in price to yield
1.7254 percent from 1.722 percent late on Friday.
Brent crude prices rose to a four-month high as a rally in
wider commodities markets encouraged buying ahead of a meeting
of oil producers in Doha next Sunday, aimed at freezing current
output levels.
Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, were up
2.2 percent at $42.85 a barrel, having touched a session high of
$43.06, the highest level since Dec. 7. U.S. crude futures
rose 1.7 percent to $40.40 a barrel. Both Brent and U.S.
crude rose more than 6 percent on Friday.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Lewis
Krauskopf and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)