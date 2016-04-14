GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit 2016 high, U.S. dollar holds recent gains

* Singapore surprise monetary policy easing knocks currency

* World shares hit 4-month high

* U.S. dollar index up for third straight session (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, April 14 Stocks across the globe rose to their highest levels of 2016 on Thursday and the U.S. dollar gained for a third day as investors embraced risk ahead of top policymaker and oil producer meetings.

Singapore's normally conservative central bank unexpectedly eased its exchange-rate based monetary policy, at a time when several hundred economists polled by Reuters said economic growth and inflation across the globe will lose further momentum this year despite years of ultra-easy monetary policy.

Many of the economists surveyed said it is now time for governments to increase spending.

Singapore's move to battle deflation came as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund prepare to meet this week in Washington, with the fund pledging resources for vulnerable economies in a slowdown.

Wall Street stock indexes ticked up a day after the S&P 500 index closed at its highest since early December. European shares added to substantial gains made on Wednesday and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe hit its highest level of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.44 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,929.72, the S&P 500 gained 1.56 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,083.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.02 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,950.44.

Financial sector stocks led Wall Street yet again with shares of Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co up even as they posted lower quarterly profits and increased reserves to cover bad loans from their energy portfolios.

"The earnings were OK but not positive enough, nor was the guidance, to really drive the market up like it went up yesterday and the day before," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The S&P 500 index gained 2.0 percent over the previous two sessions.

Oil prices were choppy after a mixed report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which said it was skeptical that an April 17 meeting in Doha of major producers would do much to tighten the balance of supply and demand.

Brent crude futures fell 0.9 percent to $43.79 per barrel and U.S. crude fell 0.8 percent to $41.44.

"I think the market is really looking ahead to Doha," said Michael Tran, director of energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"An agreement to freeze production does little to change physical balances. But constructive rhetoric could serve as a sentiment changer at a minimum, helping to legitimize the current rally and have the market hold the $40 a barrel level as the new psychological floor."

The U.S. dollar, in which most commodities are priced, added to its recent comeback having just chalked up its biggest one-day gain in seven weeks.

The U.S. currency was at $1.1267 per euro, little changed on the day but way above a six-month low of $1.1464 touched on Tuesday, and down 0.1 percent on the yen at 109.23 yen. The dollar index rose 0.15 percent.

The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold, as expected, but sterling continued to suffer over worries over how a June vote on Britain's EU membership will play out.

Against the Singapore dollar the greenback strengthened nearly 1.0 percent, the most in a day in at least five months.

"The dollar has been doing well over recent days, particularly against Asian currencies today after the (Singapore central bank) eased policy," said Societe Generale foreign exchange strategist Alvin Tan.

"We have the IMF meetings coming and we also have the (OPEC)Doha meeting which actually for the markets could be more important considering how bulled up the oil market has been recently."

The U.S. 10-year note was down 8/32 in price, its yield up to 1.790 percent from 1.762 percent late Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Fiona Ortiz)