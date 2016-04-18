GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls on failed output freeze; Dow above 18,000

* Oil prices end down but well off day's lows
* Dow above 18,000 for first time since July
* Dollar index down
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 18 Oil prices edged lower on
Monday after producers failed to agree on a plan to curb global
supply at a meeting in Qatar, while world stock markets rose and
the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 18,000 for the
first time since July.
Shares of consumer companies including Hasbro and
Walt Disney helped buoy U.S. stocks, while investors
braced for a flurry of quarterly earnings reports through the
week.
In Qatar, some 18 oil-exporting nations, including OPEC
members, failed to agree to stabilize output at January levels
until October 2016. A pact fell apart after Saudi Arabia
demanded that Iran join in.
Crude oil ended well off the day's lows, however, with a
strike in Kuwait slashing the country's oil output by more than
half.
Brent crude settled down 19 cents, or 0.4 percent,
at $42.91 a barrel, after falling $3 earlier in the session,
while U.S. WTI crude closed down 58 cents, or 1.4
percent, at $39.78 a barrel, after hitting $37.61 earlier.
Some analysts said they don't expect oil to fall
significantly more as a result of the Qatar news.
"While a few forecasters may be dusting off some old $20 WTI
expectations as a result of the Doha outcome, we expect solid
support in nearby WTI at the $35 mark," Jim Ritterbusch at
Chicago oil consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates said.
A recent rebound in oil and signs that the U.S. economy is
slowly improving have helped stocks rally from a steep selloff
earlier this year that had pushed the S&P 500 down as much as
10.5 percent.
On Wall Street, Walt Disney rose 2.9 percent a share after
its "Jungle Book" film dominated the weekend box office, while
Hasbro jumped 5.8 percent after reporting better-than-expected
quarterly profit and revenue.
An index of energy shares rose 1.6 percent as crude
prices pared losses.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 106.7 points,
or 0.6 percent, to close at 18,004.16, the S&P 500 gained
13.61 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,094.34 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 21.80 points, or 0.44 percent, to
4,960.02.
MSCI's all-country world stock index was up
0.2 percent, while Europe's pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed 0.4 percent higher.
Brazil's Bovespa index fell 0.6 percent as a vote to
impeach President Dilma Rousseff looked set to force her from
office after 13 years of leftist Workers' Party rule.
In the foreign exchange market, the U.S. dollar weakened
against most currencies after the impact of oil producers'
failure to agree on a plan to curb global supply faded, boosting
risk appetite.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was down 0.22 percent at 94.486
.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as oil prices ended off their
lows and as investors focused on next week's Federal Reserve
meeting.
"Oil prices are going to continue to be very important to
the market," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed
income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 6/32 in price to
yield 1.77 percent, up from 1.75 percent on Friday.
