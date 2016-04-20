GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil jumps 4 pct after stockpile data; dollar gains

* U.S. stocks gain as oil rebounds
* Oil prices rise on government data, talk of producers'
meeting
* Dollar firms against euro ahead of ECB meeting
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 20 Oil prices jumped on
Wednesday as government data showed U.S. crude stocks rose
slightly less than expected last week, while the U.S. dollar
advanced against the euro ahead of Thursday's European Central
Bank meeting.
U.S. stocks climbed as a rebound in oil prices added to
optimism sparked by a raft of earnings reports.
Speculation that major oil producers would meet in Russia in
May for another attempt at curtailing output also boosted oil
prices. Moscow, however, denied media reports that Russia
planned to host such a meeting.
Last weekend, Russia and OPEC nations failed to reach an
agreement on freezing production at a meeting in Doha, Qatar.
Brent crude oil settled up $1.77, or 4 percent, at
$45.80 a barrel, while U.S. front-month crude, which
expired at Wednesday's settlement, finished up $1.55, or 3.8
percent, at $42.63.
Gains in oil along with other commodities helped push the
Thomson Reuters Core Commodity Index up 2 percent to
highest level since December. Chicago Board of Trade soybean,
wheat and corn futures all climbed.
On Wall Street, investors focused on the earnings season as
they seek catalysts to drive stocks higher. Intuitive Surgical
rose 3.3 percent after stronger-than-expected profit,
though other reports disappointed. Coca-Cola was down 4.8
percent after reporting a drop in sales.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.67 points,
or 0.24 percent, to 18,096.27, the S&P 500 gained 1.6
points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,102.4 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 7.80 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,948.13.
Driven 15 percent higher since mid-February by a recovery in
weak prices and helped by a softer dollar, the S&P 500 stood
less than 30 points below last May's all-time peak.
"It would be overly optimistic to assume it's clear sailing
from here," said Alan Gayle, director of asset allocation at
RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta. "The good news has to keep on
coming for this market to keep moving higher."
The MSCI All-Country World index was up 0.1
percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares ended up 0.5 percent.
The U.S. dollar rose against the euro on fears that comments
from the ECB on Thursday could hurt the euro zone common
currency, while some riskier commodity currencies remained near
multi-month highs on relief over China's economy.
The ECB, though, is not expected to make any policy changes
at its meeting on Thursday. It is expected to reiterate its
plans to support the euro zone economy, according to analysts.
The euro eased from a one-week high against the dollar of
$1.1386 touched earlier in the session and was last down 0.55
percent at $1.1293 ahead of the ECB meeting.
U.S. Treasury yields rose to three-week highs, as oil and
stock prices gained, reducing demand for safe-haven bonds, and
as new sales of corporate debt also weighed on the market.
Benchmark 10-year note prices fell 20/32 to
yield 1.85 percent, up from 1.78 percent on Tuesday. Yields had
held between 1.81 percent and 1.69 percent since the beginning
of April.
