GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls on output concern; U.S. stocks down

* U.S. stocks close lower after mixed bag of earnings
* Euro slips against U.S dollar after ECB meeting
* Oil prices fall on producer talk
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 21 Oil prices slipped on
Thursday as producers hinted at more output, while U.S. stocks
had their first loss in four sessions after a mixed bag of
earnings reports.
The euro eased against the dollar after traders saw
potential for the European Central Bank to eventually increase
its stimulus measures if necessary.
In his comments Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi brushed
off German criticism of his ultra-loose monetary policy and
vowed to use all the tools at his disposal for "as long as
needed."
"Markets are convinced that the ECB will do more if it
becomes necessary," said Sireen Harajli, currency strategist at
Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.
The euro was last down 0.04 percent against the dollar
at $1.1290, after hitting a nine-day high of $1.1394 on
the back of comments from Draghi.
Crude oil prices fell as Russia and major producers in the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries indicated they
will raise output.
U.S. crude oil prices slid 2.3 percent to settle at
43.18 a barrel. In London, Brent crude was down 2.8 percent to
settle at $44.53 a barrel.
Despite Thursday's slide, crude oil prices are up about 40
percent from multi-year lows hit seen in January.
U.S. stocks ended lower, snapping a three-day winning streak
on mixed earnings. Verizon fell 3.3 percent after warning that a
strike by workers would likely impact its bottom line.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 113.75 points,
or 0.63 percent, to 17,982.52, the S&P 500 lost 10.92
points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,091.48 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 2.24 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,945.89.
Expectations for first-quarter U.S. earnings were low, with
S&P 500 index companies expected to post a 7.2 percent fall in
profit on average, and a 1.4 percent decline in revenue,
according to Thomson Reuters.
"These are greatly reduced expectations, so I hope they do
beat these expectations, because otherwise we'd really be in
dire straits," said Michael Mullaney, chief investment officer
at Fiduciary Trust Co in Boston.
The MSCI world stock index hit its highest level in almost
five months early Thursday before trading down 0.2 percent
, while European shares closed down 0.3
percent.
BOND YIELDS RISE TO 3-WEEK HIGHS
U.S. Treasury yields rose to more than three-week highs as
recent gains in oil reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds,
and as high quality European government bond yields spiked.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 5/32
in price to yield 1.87 percent, up from 1.85 percent on
Wednesday and 1.78 percent on Tuesday.
Weakness in high-grade European government bonds, which had
supported U.S. debt, added to pressure after it was reported
that Greece had a primary surplus last year.
"The optics of higher oil led to some small lot selling
yesterday that then got compounded," said Jim Vogel, an interest
rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
