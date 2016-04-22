GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen drops on rate cut talk; oil climbs, stocks steady

* Yen falls on potential for expanded BOJ stimulus
* Oil prices end up, gain for week
* S&P 500 flat as energy gains offset tech declines
(Updates prices, adds U.S. markets' closing levels)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 22 The U.S. dollar rose to a
three week high against the yen on Friday, on a report of likely
further monetary policy easing from the Bank of Japan, while a
rise in crude oil prices was offset by poor technology sector
earnings, leaving Wall Street stocks steady.
The dollar rose more than 2.0 percent against the yen to
111.80 yen, its highest level since April 1 after a media report
said the BOJ is considering expanding its negative rate policy
to bank loans and could cut rates further.
A rise in oil prices helped energy stocks, but disappointing
earnings from top technology companies, including Google's
parent, Alphabet, weighed on the tech sector on Wall
Street, leaving the U.S.'s benchmark S&P 500 stock index little
changed for the day.
Oil prices rose and notched their third straight week of
gains amid upbeat sentiment over the supply glut.
Strong U.S. gasoline consumption and increasing signs of
declining production around the world have underpinned the
sector recently, traders said.
Brent crude ended up 1.3 percent at $45.11 a barrel,
while U.S. crude settled up 1.3 percent at $43.73.
TECH WEAKNESS
On Wall Street, the S&P technology sector index
dropped 1.9 percent, its worst decline since early February.
Alphabet dropped 5.4 percent to $737.77, a day after it
missed Wall Street targets for first-quarter profit and
revenue.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.23 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 18,003.75, the S&P 500 gained 0.1
points to 2,091.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
39.66 points, or 0.8 percent, to 4,906.23.
The MSCI world stock index was down 0.3
percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
ended off 0.4 percent, weighed down by carmakers.
Daimler said it was investigating its U.S.
FED AHEAD
The Federal Reserve meets next week and healthy markets and
reassuring data over the past month have left many investors
wondering whether they might have been too quick in pricing out
an increase in U.S. rates this year.
U.S. Treasury yields rose to three-week highs as investors
prepared for the possibility that the Fed will hint next week
that an interest rate hike is on the table for June.
Yields have fallen since the beginning of the year on
concerns about weakening U.S. economic growth and on rising
volatility in the oil and stock markets, which has led investors
to lower estimates that further rate hikes are near.
"It's looking more and more to me that we might see an
increase in June," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed-income
strategist at Wells Fargo Fund Management in Menomonee Falls,
Wisconsin.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 5/32 in price to
yield 1.89 percent, up from 1.87 percent on Thursday.
