GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, yields gain on hopes for stronger growth

* U.S. stocks push higher on Q2 optimism
* Dollar falls to lowest since 2015
* Yen rises to highest since October 2014
* Japanese shares sink 3 percent
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. stocks rose on Monday as a
weakening dollar and steadying commodity prices shifted investor
sentiment from weak earnings and poor economic data in the first
quarter to optimism about the second, also pushing U.S. Treasury
yields higher.
Wall Street shook off mixed manufacturing data to push
equity markets higher, led by the consumer discretionary and
financial sectors.
U.S. manufacturing activity rose for a second straight month
in April but at a slightly slower pace, as new orders and
production fell.
The market was buoyed as investors looked forward to a more
constructive economy where a feebler dollar will boost U.S.
exports, analysts said.
"I think we are at a turning point," said Bernard Baumohl,
managing director and chief global economist at the Economic
Outlook Group in Princeton, New Jersey.
"The stock market is a forward-looking mechanism, so you're
trying to estimate where sales and earnings will be over the
course of the rest of the year, and that's where we begin to see
some sunlight."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70.06 points,
or 0.39 percent, to 17,843.7, the S&P 500 gained 6.78
points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,072.08 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 1.78 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,777.14.
The MSCI's measure of world stock indexes
was flat after being dragged lower overnight by losses in Japan
and China.
Japan's Nikkei index fell 3.1 percent, nearing a
three-week low as the yen's continued strength weighed on the
profit outlook for exporters and other businesses that benefit
from a weaker currency.
The yen climbed to 106.14 yen per dollar, its highest
since October 2014, after the U.S. Treasury put Japan on a new
currency monitoring list along with four other countries that
have large trade surpluses with the United States. The report
could make it harder for Japan to intervene in currency markets
to stem the yen's gains.
The yen had its biggest weekly rise since the 2008 financial
crisis last week, thanks largely to a Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy
meeting that gave no hint of further efforts to stimulate a
long-moribund economy with more outright money-printing.
"A lot of people are still talking about Japan," Commerzbank
strategist Thu Lan Nguyen, said.
"The BOJ are creating the impression that they will always
react too late to deflationary risks. Now that they have
disappointed, I think it would take something really new to
change the market's mind on the yen."
The dollar rebounded against the yen on Monday, rising 0.15
percent, but was down against a basket of six major rivals,
falling 0.6 percent to 92.771, its lowest since January
2015.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors favored stocks to
safe-haven government debt. Benchmark 10-year notes
fell 12/32 in price to yield 1.86 percent, up from 1.82 percent
on Friday.
Crude prices fell 2 percent as data showing
higher Middle East oil production and record hedge fund buying
sparked profit-taking on last month's outsized rally.
Oil markets rose 20 percent or more in April, with Brent
having its largest monthly gain in seven years.
