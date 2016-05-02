GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, Treasury yields gain on investor optimism, factory data

(Updates to afternoon trading)

* Wall St advances on optimism after data

* Dollar falls to lowest since 2015

* Yen rises to highest since October 2014

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, May 2 A weakening U.S. dollar and optimism that commodity prices will steady boosted global stock markets on Monday, while U.S. Treasury yields climbed after data showed that the U.S. manufacturing sector had expanded.

U.S. factory activity rose for a second month in April, albeit at a slightly slower pace, as new orders and production fell.

Wall Street climbed as investors anticipated that a feebler dollar will boost U.S. exports, which will be cheaper overseas, analysts said, potentially buoying corporate earnings and profits.

"I think we are at a turning point" in sentiment, said Bernard Baumohl, managing director and chief global economist at the Economic Outlook Group in Princeton, New Jersey.

Baumohl expects to see improved earnings and sales starting in the second quarter, and some investors are already trading on that optimism.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.56 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,866.2, the S&P 500 gained 12.18 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,077.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.28 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,797.64.

Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors rose, with energy stocks the lone sector in the red.

The MSCI's measure of world stock indexes edged up in afternoon trading, overcoming losses in Japan and China.

Japan's Nikkei index fell 3.1 percent, nearing a three-week low, as the yen's continued strength weighed on the profit outlook for exporters.

The U.S. dollar was down against a basket of six major rivals, falling 0.5 percent. The dollar index earlier fell to 92.544, its lowest since January 2015.

Earlier, the yen climbed to its highest against the dollar since October 2014 after the U.S. Treasury put Japan on a new currency monitoring list along with four other countries that have large trade surpluses with the United States. The report could make it harder for Japan to intervene in currency markets to stem the yen's gains.

U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors favored stocks to safe-haven government debt. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 8/32 in price to yield 1.85 percent, up from 1.82 percent on Friday.

Though oil prices fell on Monday, prices have in recent weeks been on the advance and stabilizing.

Crude prices fell by around 2.5 percent as data showing higher Middle East oil production and record hedge fund buying sparked profit-taking on last month's outsized rally. Oil markets rose 20 percent or more in April, with Brent having its best month in seven years. (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)