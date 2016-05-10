GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks surge as oil climbs; yen slips again

* Global stock gauge paces to best day in 3 weeks
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, May 10 Stock markets around the world
rallied on Tuesday, helped by solid corporate earnings reports
and higher oil prices supporting energy shares, while the yen
again retreated sharply against the dollar.
MSCI's broad gauge of global stocks climbed
1 percent, on track for its best session in three weeks. The
three major U.S. indexes surged at least 1 percent and the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index advanced 0.9
percent.
The yen fell against the dollar for a second day as a
Japanese economic adviser reiterated that the country was
prepared to intervene in currency markets.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar edged up
0.2 percent.
Equities globally benefited from investors' belief that the
U.S. Federal Reserve is less likely to raise interest rates in
June in light of recent weaker-than-expected economic data, said
Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory
Group in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
"Markets are banking on an unchanged interest rate
narrative, not only in June but for the foreseeable future,
meaning certainly to the end of the summer," Kenny said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 196.69 points,
or 1.11 percent, to 17,902.6, the S&P 500 gained 22.83
points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,081.52 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 51.12 points, or 1.08 percent, to 4,801.33.
The S&P 500 gained strength from Amazon, following
a bullish analyst report, and Allergan, after the U.S.
pharmaceutical company posted strong earnings.
Results from Credit Suisse and jewelry
maker Pandora helped the European index.
Greek shares hit 2016 highs after euro zone finance
ministers offered to grant Greece some debt relief, causing
Greek 10-year bond yields to fall below 8 percent
for the first time since early December.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 2.5
percent and the country's currency jumped with impeachment
proceedings against leftist President Dilma Rousseff back on
track, fueling optimism that a new pro-market administration
could take over on Thursday.
The yen slid 0.9 percent against the dollar as risk appetite
improved for a second straight session, undermining traditional
safe havens such as the Japanese currency.
"Risk appetite is naturally tied to the belief that we're in
an ultra-low-yield environment and investment managers can't
simply sit here," said Jeremy Cook, chief economist at payments
company World First in London.
Repeated verbal warnings from Japan over the weekend and on
Tuesday that it was prepared to step in to weaken the currency
have also held off investors.
Oil prices jumped as supply disruptions of 2.5 million
barrels per day in Canada and elsewhere offset concerns about
growing record high U.S. crude stockpiles.
U.S. crude settled up 2.8 percent at $44.66 a barrel,
while benchmark Brent crude settled up 4.3 percent at
$45.52 a barrel. Oil prices have recovered some ground after
touching 12-year lows earlier in 2016.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes gained 2/32 in
price to yield 1.7543 percent, down from 1.76 percent on Monday.
