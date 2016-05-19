GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks weaken, dollar gains amid Fed hike talk

* Fed minutes help revive prospects of a near-term rate hike
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, May 19 Stocks around the world sold
off on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar gained, pressuring oil
and other commodities, as investors absorbed the possibility
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the
near term.
Oil prices erased most losses as supply worries offset the
drag from the dollar.
Financial markets were adjusting to the minutes of the Fed
April meeting, released on Wednesday, in which the U.S. central
bank opened the door to a rate hike in June, catching investors
off guard.
Speaking on Thursday, New York Fed President William Dudley
said the U.S. economy could be strong enough to warrant an
interest rate increase in June or July.
"We are on track to satisfy a lot of the conditions" for a
rate increase, Dudley said.
Traders were projecting a 32-percent chance the Fed would
raise rates in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool, up from
15 percent on Tuesday. A majority now expect a rate hike at the
July meeting.
"The Fed seems to think the economy is quite a bit stronger
than some market pundits and maybe investors in general think,"
said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private
Bank in Cleveland.
"Not only is there the concern that they will, in fact, do
damage to the economy, but also one more step in removing the
easy money that clearly has been a benefit for rising asset
prices over the last few years," McCain said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 91.22 points,
or 0.52 percent, to 17,435.4, the S&P 500 lost 7.59
points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,040.04 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 26.59 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,712.53.
The Dow and S&P touched roughly two-month lows before paring
losses. Financials, which tend to benefit in a rising
rate environment, shed 0.9 percent after posting their best day
in a month on Wednesday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down
1.2 percent, as commodity-linked names fell.
European travel and leisure stocks fell 1.5 percent
after EgyptAir jet carrying 66 passengers and crew from Paris to
Cairo disappeared.
MSCI's gauge of global stocks dropped 0.9
percent, falling for a third straight session.
The global index is off about 2 percent for 2016. Concerns
about the global economy persist and investors are responding to
diverging policies between the Federal Reserve and other major
central banks.
The Fed comments are "affecting the markets today and I
think it's going to continue to affect the markets over the next
few weeks as we inch closer towards June," said Jake Dollarhide,
chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of
currencies, adding to gains after hitting its highest point
since late March on Wednesday.
Oil prices settled largely unchanged as worries about
Canadian and Nigerian supply outages offset the impact of a
stronger dollar. A stronger dollar makes commodities denominated
in greenbacks more expensive for holders of other currencies.
U.S. crude settled down 3 cents at $48.16 a barrel.
Benchmark Brent's front-month contract, July, settled
down 12 cents at $48.81 a barrel. It had fallen more than 3
percent during the session.
U.S. Treasury prices rose, rebounding from Wednesday's
selloff. Yields, which move inversely to prices, had climbed to
their highest in about two months for shorter-dated maturities
after the Fed's minutes were released.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose 10/32 in
price to yield 1.8487, down from 1.883 percent late on
Wednesday.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent, and touched a
three-week low.
