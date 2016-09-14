GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yield curve at steepest in 2 months; stocks dip

* Debate over central bank policy effectiveness heats up
* ECB official warns against more stimulus
* Stocks dip but Apple shares gain
(Updates with European shares' close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 14 The U.S. Treasury yield curve
hit its steepest in more than two months on Wednesday, while a
jump in Apple shares to a 2016 high helped to limit
losses in U.S. stocks.
Deepening worries over the ability of the world's major
central banks to stimulate growth have triggered a recent rise
in bond yields and sparked a bout of risk-off trading.
Euro zone bond yields rose across the board after European
Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said
the central bank should hold off on new monetary easing
measures.
Most yields touched their highest levels since Britain's vote
to leave the European Union in late June, extending a rise that
started after the ECB's policy meeting last week disappointed
investors by introducing no new easing measures.
In the U.S. market, bond weakness ebbed after a dramatic
selloff on Tuesday sent long-dated yields to three-month highs.
U.S. long-dated bonds have underperformed in the past month,
in line Japanese government bonds as the Bank of Japan studies
options to steepen the yield curve.
On Wednesday, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were last up 12/32 in price to yield 1.69 percent, down from
1.73 percent on Tuesday.
Earlier, the gap between five-year Treasury note yields
and 30-year bond yields widened as far as
123.40 basis points, the widest since July 1.
The U.S. dollar eased from an eight-day high against the yen
as doubts grew that the BOJ would intensify its stimulative
monetary policies next week.
The BOJ will consider making negative interest rates the
centerpiece of future monetary easing, sources told Reuters. The
move would underscore concerns over limits to economic stimulus
efforts.
"The market does perceive to a certain extent that the BOJ
is tapped," said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at
Oanda in Toronto.
At the same time, uncertainty about the outlook for U.S.
interest rates pressured the greenback against other currencies.
The dollar eased from a session high of 103.34 yen touched
in early trading and was last up just 0.05 percent against the
Japanese currency at 102.58 yen.
Investor optimism over the newest iPhone drove Apple up 3.1
percent to $111.37 and limited losses in U.S. stocks. Apple's
market value peaked above $600 billion for the first time since
April as Wall Street bet the technology company's newest iPhone
would help shore up falling sales.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 35.03
points, or 0.19 percent, to 18,031.72, the S&P 500 had
lost 2.34 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,124.68 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 13.35 points, or 0.26 percent, to
5,168.60.
"With a seasonal backdrop, high valuations and concerns over
disparate monetary policies by central banks, it will likely
remain a choppy environment," said Eric Wiegand, senior
portfolio manager at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in
New York.
MSCI's all-country world stock index was
down 0.1 percent, while European shares ended down 0.1
percent.
Bayer closed off its highs after clinching a $66
billion deal to buy Monsanto. Monsanto shares were up
1.1 percent at $107.23.
Oil prices fell, extending recent losses.
Brent crude futures were down 2.4 percent at $45.97
a barrel, while U.S. crude was down 2.7 percent at
$43.67.
Data showed large weekly builds in U.S. petroleum products
that overshadowed a surprise draw in crude stockpiles.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell and Sam Forgione in New
York; Vikram Subhedar in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli
and Chizu Nomiyama)