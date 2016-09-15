GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as U.S. data dims Sept rate hike chances

* U.S. Treasury yield curve steepest since late June
* Wall Street gains on Apple, lower chance of rate hike
* SNB and the BoE both hold fire
* Dollar slips against yen on doubts over BOJ potency
* Crude rises on gasoline spike amid pipeline outage
(Updates to close of U.S. trading)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Global equity prices gained on
Thursday after weak U.S. retail sales data undermined the
argument that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next
week.
The U.S. Treasury yield curve surged to its steepest levels
in 2-1/2 months as longer-dated debt fell, highlighting
expectations that the Fed could hold off from raising rates at
its two-day meeting that concludes on Wednesday.
August U.S. retail sales fell more than expected, pointing
to cooling domestic demand that further diminishes expectations
for an interest rate increase next week.
"The disappointing retail sales numbers really reinforces
our view that it would be difficult for the Fed to lift rates
next week," said Bill Merz, an investment strategist at U.S.
Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
Also on Thursday, U.S. weekly jobless claims data showed a
tightening labor market with subdued layoffs last week, while
underlying producer price inflation crept up in August.
The gap between five-year note yields and 30-year bond
yields widened to 129.70 basis points, the
steepest since June 27.
Expectations that the Fed will wait longer to raise rates is
causing the long bond to underperform as lower rates are likely
to boost inflation longer-term, which erodes the value of the
debt.
Futures traders are pricing in a 12 percent chance of a rate
increase this month, down from 15 percent on Wednesday,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. Friday's consumer
price inflation data is the next economic focus.
MSCI's world stocks index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 0.73 percent. It was boosted by a
buoyant Wall Street, which rose on views that the latest
economic data hurt the case for a rate hike.
"These things are not pointing to the need for the Fed to
raise interest rates in September. That's one of the reasons
you're seeing a relief rally today," said Jamie Cox, managing
partner at Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 177.71 points,
or 0.99 percent, to finish at 18,212.48, the S&P 500
gained 21.49 points, or 1.01 percent, to close at 2,147.26 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 75.92 points, or 1.47
percent, to end at 5,249.69.
Apple's shares rose as much as 3.5 percent and gave the
three major indexes their biggest boost after the company said
that the first batch of its new iPhone 7 Plus sold out globally.
European shares finished the day higher in choppy trading,
with UK supermarket Morrisons leading gainers following
a strong earnings update. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index
closed up 0.55 percent at 1,339.13.
Stocks in Tokyo closed at a three-week low amid uncertainty
over interest rate policy.
Oil prices rose about 1 percent, tracking a rally in
gasoline futures. A delayed restart of the main gasoline line at
Colonial Pipeline, the No. 1 carrier for the motor fuel in the
United States, pushed that market higher.
Brent crude settled up 74 cents, or 1.6 percent, at
$46.59 a barrel, while U.S. crude settled up 33 cents, or
0.76 percent, at $43.91.
In currency markets, the U.S. dollar reversed early gains
against the yen as traders doubted that the Bank of Japan would
be able to weaken the yen with more policy stimulus at its
policy meeting next Wednesday.
Profit-taking and gains in commodity currencies also weighed
on the greenback. The U.S. dollar was little changed
against a basket of major currencies.
On Thursday, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England
both held fire, without any further moves to support growth or
weaken their currencies.
Spot gold fell to a two-week low, trading down 0.7
percent to $1,313.31 an ounce.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by Karen
Brettell in New York and Noel Randewich in San Francisco;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)