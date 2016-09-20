GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar inches up, stocks flat as focus on Fed, BOJ

* U.S. stocks end near flat
* Fed, Bank of Japan begin two-day policy meetings
* U.S. dollar edges up
* U.S. oil up slightly, Brent eases
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The dollar edged up while
world stock indexes were flat on Tuesday as investors awaited
the outcomes of Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan policy
meetings that will conclude on Wednesday.
Investor expectations are low that the Fed will raise U.S.
short-term interest rates. But the focus will be on Chair Janet
Yellen's speech on Wednesday for any hint that the U.S. central
bank could hike rates as soon as December.
The Bank of Japan is expected to ease its ultra-loose
policies further, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
"Not many think the Fed is going to hike tomorrow, but
whether they change the language to get a little more hawkish,
there's been conversation around that," said Walter Todd, chief
investment officer at Greenwood Capital in Greenwood, South
Carolina.
"The Bank of Japan is a whole other issue unto itself...
Given the level of uncertainty around those two meetings, I just
think people are kind of biding their time."
Nagging doubts about the firepower left available to top
central banks have added to volatility in markets recently.
The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 95.995, just
below the 96.108 mark touched on Friday that was the highest
since Sept. 1.
U.S. stocks ended little changed, with healthcare
gains offsetting declines in energy.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 9.79 points,
or 0.05 percent, to 18,129.96; the S&P 500 gained 0.64
point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,139.76; and the Nasdaq Composite
rose 6.33 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,241.35.
Wells Fargo & Co's chief executive officer told a
U.S. Senate panel that customers who had bogus accounts opened
in their names by bank employees will be made whole and
compensated for any damage to their credit rating, but some
Democratic senators called for his resignation. Wells Fargo
shares ended up 1.2 percent at $46.56.
MSCI's all-country world stock index was
little changed, while European shares also closed flat.
U.S. Treasury yields fell as traders bought longer-dated
bonds on uncertainty over the outcome of the BOJ meeting.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 2/32 in
price for a yield of 1.689 percent, down 1 basis point from
Monday's close.
U.S. oil prices rose slightly, lifted by hopes the planned
restart of the country's main gasoline pipeline after a leak
more than a week ago will boost demand, while Brent slipped.
U.S. crude futures rose 14 cents to settle at $43.44
a barrel, while Brent futures dipped 7 cents to settle
at $45.88.
Gold steadied as the Fed meeting began. Spot gold was
up 0.1 percent at $1,314.54 an ounce.
