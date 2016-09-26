GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks wobble before U.S. debate, output deal hope lifts oil

* Oil prices rise on hopes of OPEC production freeze
* European stocks retreat as Deutsche Bank hits record low
* Yen rises despite BOJ Kuroda's pledge of more stimulus
* U.S., German yields fall on safe haven demand
(Updates with Wall Street closing levels)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Stock prices around the world
fell on Monday ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate
between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, while oil prices rose
in advance of an informal OPEC meeting in Algeria on hopes for
an output cut.
Half of America's likely voters will rely on the
presidential debates to help them make their choice between the
two major U.S. party nominees in the Nov. 8 election, according
to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday.
"Investors are acting extremely nervous with regards to the
debate ... and it highlights the fact that the markets are not
focusing on the health of the economy, interest rates and
geopolitical events," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Boston Private Wealth.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 166.62 points,
or 0.91 percent, to 18,094.83, the S&P 500 declined 18.59
points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,146.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
decreased 48.26 points, or 0.91 percent, to 5,257.49.
European stocks fell, dragged down by a pullback in the
shares of major banking and energy companies. Deutsche Bank
shares hit a record low on worries about Germany's
biggest lender in the wake of a massive $14 billion demand from
the U.S. Department of Justice to settle claims on bad
mortgage-backed securities.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed at
1,338.26, down 1.6 percent for its worst one-day loss since July
6.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended 1.3 percent lower.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 3.9 points, or 0.9 percent, to
416.08.
Oil prices rose as much as 4 percent after Algeria's energy
minister said on Sunday that all options were possible for an
output cut or freeze at this week's informal meeting of OPEC
producers.
Brent crude settled $1.46, or 3.18 percent, higher
at $47.35 a barrel. U.S. crude settled up $1.45, or 3.26
percent, at $45.93 per barrel.
YEN STRENGTHENS
Bank of Japan Governor Hiruhiko Kuroda said Monday the
central bank would use all tools necessary to get inflation back
to its 2-percent target, but his remarks did little to shift a
conviction among bank analysts that the Bank of Japan is
increasingly unable to weaken the yen.
The dollar shed 0.7 percent to 100.25 yen, moving
back toward a one-month low of 100.10 touched last week, while
the euro fell 0.5 percent to 112.82 yen.
The greenback has fallen since the U.S. Federal Reserve's
downgrade of its economic outlook last week. It also hinted it
is in no rush to raise U.S. interest rates although it left the
door open for a possible hike in December.
Bets on a gradual pace of U.S. rate increases, together with
jitters about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election in
about seven weeks, underpinned demand for U.S. and German
government debt, sending their 10-year yields to their lowest in
over two weeks.
U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield slipped 3 basis
points at 1.584 percent, while the German 10-year yields fell 2
basis points to minus 0.10 percent.
Spot gold prices erased their initial gains as
earlier buying linked to a weaker dollar and safehaven demand in
advance of the presidential debate faded. They were last down
0.09 percent, at $1,340.5 an ounce.
