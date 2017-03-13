GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks gain, oil at 3-month lows before U.S. rate decision

(Updates with open of U.S. markets, changes dateline, pvs
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, March 13 Oil prices hovered near
three-month lows while a key gauge of world stock indexes
advanced on Monday as investors braced for a busy week for
global markets, including a potential U.S. interest rate hike by
the Federal Reserve.
The dollar steadied against a basket of currencies
after touching a two-week low.
Friday's strong U.S. employment report solidified a view
among Wall Street's top banks that the Federal Reserve will
boost interest rates when its policy makers meet this week.
"Right now, the markets appears to be in a wait-and-see
phase ahead of the Fed decision," said Andre Bakhos, managing
director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.2 percent.
U.S. stocks were little changed ahead of the expected Fed
rate hike later this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.76 points,
or 0.17 percent, to 20,868.22, the S&P 500 lost 1.7
points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,370.9 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.02 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,870.74.
Corporate deal-making continued as chips giant Intel
said it would acquire driverless technology firm
Mobileye for $15.3 billion. Mobileye shares jumped 30
percent.
In Europe, Amec Foster Wheeler rallied 13 percent
after oil services company Wood Group agreed to buy the
company for $2.7 billion.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.4
percent, helped by increases in mining shares.
Aside from the Fed meeting, which starts on Tuesday, the
world's most powerful finance ministers and central bankers
convene in the German town of Baden Baden starting on Friday,
their first meeting since Donald Trump won the U.S. election.
Oil prices hovered around three-month lows, as rising U.S.
inventories and drilling activity offset optimism over OPEC's
efforts to restrict crude output.
U.S. crude fell 0.1 percent to $48.43 a barrel, and
touched its lowest point since Nov 30. Brent crude edged
up 0.1 percent to $51.42 a barrel.
The dollar edged up 0.02 percent against a basket of key
world currencies, recovering after Friday's bout of
profit-taking following the robust U.S. jobs report.
"We remain bullish on the dollar, but as Friday's events
suggested, a lot of good news is already priced into the dollar
at current levels," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist, at
Scotiabank in Toronto.
Sterling, which has been one of the worst performers against
the dollar over the last two weeks, rose 0.5 percent after the
devolved Scottish government demanded the right to hold a new
referendum on independence.
U.S. Treasury yields edged higher in anticipation of Fed
rate hike on Wednesday, nervousness that the central bank could
indicate a more aggressive pace of future rate hikes, and new
corporate bond supply.
Prices for benchmark 10-year Treasuries slipped
2/32 to yield 2.589 percent, from a yield of 2.582 percent late
on Friday.
Spot gold edged up 0.02 percent, but remained near
1.5-month lows.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sam
Forgione in New York, Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and
Vikram Subhedar in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)