GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil firms after data; Brexit, Fed give dollar support

(Updates to U.S. market close)
* Formal Brexit process begins
* U.S. crude oil rises after data surprise
* Wall Street stocks little changed after Tuesday gains
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 29 Stocks rose slightly on Wall
Street on Wednesday and a global equities index ticked lower,
while crude futures hit a nine-day high after a
smaller-than-expected build in U.S. inventories.
The U.S. dollar rose with support from remarks by various
Federal Reserve officials. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
said he favors further interest rate hikes this year, while
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the Fed should raise
rates three more times in 2017.
Weighing on the euro and pound, Prime Minister Theresa May
formally began Britain's divorce from the European Union, a
decision pitching her country into the unknown.
On Tuesday, the Scottish Parliament backed a bid to hold an
independence referendum that could break up the UK, adding
another layer of uncertainty for investors.
Gains in the energy sector, up 1.22 percent, kept
the S&P 500 afloat, while the Dow fell for the ninth session of
the last 10. Traders continue to assess the execution risk from
a Trump administration that failed to pass its first major piece
of legislation despite holding majorities in both chambers of
Congress.
"The policy risk has increased ... but economic data still
remains solid and therefore earnings should be good," said
Walter Todd, chief investment officer of Greenwood Capital in
Greenwood, South Carolina. "Absent some revelation on the policy
front, I think (earnings are) the next catalyst for the market."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.18 points,
or 0.2 percent, to close at 20,659.32, the S&P 500 gained
2.56 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,361.13 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 22.41 points, or 0.38 percent, to
5,897.55.
It was among the lightest trading volume days on Wall Street
so far this year.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.39
percent. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
was down less than 0.1 percent. Emerging market
stocks rose 0.16 percent.
GREENBACK GAINS FURTHER
The dollar index gained 0.24 percent, with the euro
down 0.43 percent to $1.0766. On Tuesday, the index
posted its largest daily percentage increase since March 1.
Sterling hit a one-week low of $1.2375 earlier, and
was last trading at $1.2432, down 0.13 percent.
"Sterling will be incredibly sensitive to (Brexit)
negotiations, and will offer a clear gauge of how things are
panning out. We could see it move lower still if negotiations
take a sour turn - $1.10 is feasible," said Neil Wilson, senior
markets analyst at ETX Capital.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell after the 10-year note
yield hit a session high at 2.427 percent, higher than
Tuesday's. Ten-year notes were last up 8/32 in price
to yield 2.3801 percent.
Oil prices rose after U.S. gasoline stockpiles dropped
sharply last week, while crude inventories grew less than
anticipated.
U.S. crude was last up 2.5 percent to $49.56 a barrel
and Brent traded at $52.42, up 2.1 percent on the day.
Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,252.91 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,252.80 an
ounce.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Dion
Rabouin, David Gaffen, Lewis Krauskopf and Gertrude
