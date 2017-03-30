GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. GDP revision, higher oil boost stocks

* Euro weighed down by weak German, Spanish inflation
numbers
* U.S. crude rises, trades above $50
* S&P 500 ends at highest level in seven sessions
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 30 Equities in world markets
edged higher on Thursday, led by gains on Wall Street after an
upward revision to U.S. economic growth, while U.S. crude oil
rose to trade above $50 per barrel for the first time in three
weeks.
The euro slipped after data showed easing inflation in Spain
and Germany, pushing back bets on tighter policy from the
European Central Bank.
Oil prices rose after Kuwait gave its backing to extend OPEC
production cuts in an attempt to reduce global oversupply.
"There is a significant chance that a short-to-medium-term
bottom has been found," said Tamas Varga, analyst at London
brokerage PVM Oil Associates.
U.S. crude last rose 1.8 percent to $50.39 a barrel
and Brent traded at $52.97, up 1.1 percent on the day.
Banks and energy led U.S. stocks higher as oil prices rose
and U.S. gross domestic product annualized growth was revised up
to a 2.1 percent rate from 1.9 percent. Growth in consumer
spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S.
economic activity, was also revised upward.
Much of the move in U.S. stocks, which drove them to record
highs earlier this month, is predicated on U.S. President Donald
Trump's commitment to return to 4 percent economic growth.
Failure last week to pass a major campaign promise to revamp
U.S. healthcare called into question Trump's ability to deliver
tax reform, even though his party controls the two chambers of
Congress. But economic fundamentals give investors some
confidence.
"Regardless of the day-to-day Washington drama, the market
is moving forward on improving fundamentals," said Karyn
Cavanaugh, senior market strategist at Voya Investment
Management in New York.
"The bottom line is, corporate profits are getting better,
the economy is getting better and that’s all the pieces of the
puzzle that the market needs in order to move forward.
"It’s not just the U.S. economy," she added, "but we do see
definitely improvement throughout the world."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.17 points,
or 0.33 percent, to 20,728.49, the S&P 500 gained 6.93
points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,368.06 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 16.80 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,914.34.
The S&P 500 touched its highest level in seven sessions.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.47
percent, underpinned by a rise in oil stocks.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose
0.13 percent. Emerging market stocks fell 0.25 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed less than 0.1 percent lower, while
Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent.
GREENBACK GAINS FURTHER
The dollar index ticked up 0.53 percent, with the
euro down 0.80 percent to $1.068, weakened by the inflation
data.
The soft inflation numbers followed a Reuters report on
Wednesday citing sources close to the ECB who said officials
there were unhappy with a shift in market expectations toward
tighter monetary policy and higher euro zone interest rates.
"That sort of off-the-record briefing that came through
(Wednesday) and German inflation this morning do seem to have
pulled the rug from under the euro," said Nick Parsons, a
strategist with National Australia Bank in London.
Sterling bounced from a one-week low of $1.2375 hit on
Wednesday, and was last trading at $1.2465, up 0.27
percent on the day.
The dollar index earlier turned lower briefly after a CNBC
report said the Trump administration is "assessing the scope of
its power to penalize countries whose currencies it believes are
undervalued." The report provided no details about how the
administration would do this.
The Mexican peso was on track to post its strongest
quarter on record versus the greenback and its best month since
at least June 2012, with a March gain of more than 7 percent.
Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for
the fifth time in a row on Thursday, taking borrowing costs to
an eight-year high.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose with support of the GDP
data. Benchmark 10-year notes were down 11/32 in
price to yield 2.4251 percent.
Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,243.26 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.9 percent to $1,242.30 an
ounce.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by
Christopher Johnson in London and Dion Rabouin, Lewis Krauskopf
& Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)