GLOBAL MARKETS-Housing data, political turmoil hit dollar; stocks flat

(Updates prices to late U.S. afternoon trading; adds comments)
* S&P 500, Nasdaq touch record high
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy concern
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 16 The U.S. dollar index touched
its lowest since early November on Tuesday, hurt by
weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data and concerns after
political turmoil once again hit Washington.
A rally in the euro was reinforced by dollar losses,
prompted by allegations that U.S. President Donald Trump
disclosed highly sensitive intelligence information to senior
Russian officials at a meeting last week.
The disclosure adds to concern over the administration's
chances of passing legislation, including a tax reform, that has
partly been priced in by financial markets. Stocks remain at or
near record highs, supported by the strongest earnings season
for S&P 500 components since 2011.
The dollar fell after the poor housing data and despite U.S.
manufacturing production recording its largest increase in more
than three years.
The downtrend in the U.S. currency could extend further,
according to Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy
at BK Asset Management, given the potential for further
political fallout relating to Trump's intelligence disclosure.
"It seems like progressively every single day it gets more
and more beyond any sense of normal leadership and ultimately
that kind of political volatility does translate into economic
volatility," Schlossberg said.
The dollar index fell 0.77 percent, with the euro
up 1.06 percent to $1.1089.
The dollar index had reached 14-year highs in early January
on the view that Trump's plans for tax cuts and infrastructure
spending would boost growth and inflation. But it fell to
six-month lows on Tuesday.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.64 percent versus the
greenback at 113.08 per dollar, while Sterling was last
trading at $1.2919, up 0.20 percent on the day.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite touched
record highs but the S&P retreated to trade slightly negative.
Traders shared concerns about the feasibility of the Trump
agenda of tax cuts and deregulation, without taking their eyes
off the expected economic growth.
"It's a combination of earnings and better-than-expected
industrial production countered with concerns about future
economic data and the fact we continue to see weak retail
sales," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones
in St. Louis.
"With the consumer being more than two-thirds of economic
growth, if consumer spending is weak, can we continue to see
solid economic growth?"
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.18 points, or
0.03 percent, to 20,975.76, the S&P 500 lost 2.16 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 2,400.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 16.45 points, or 0.27 percent, to 6,166.13.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.08
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.28 percent.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.51 percent. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed 0.37 percent higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose
0.25 percent.
Oil prices were little changed as traders awaited weekly
U.S. inventory data and after Kuwait joined top producers Saudi
Arabia and Russia in support of prolonging supply cuts through
March 2018 to reduce a global crude glut.
U.S. crude fell 0.49 percent to $48.61 per barrel
and Brent was last at $51.62, down 0.39 percent on the
day.
U.S. Treasury yields fell after the housing data added to
recent soft economic news that has raised new doubts over how
many times the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this
year.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price
to yield 2.3274 percent, from 2.338 percent late on Monday.
Spot gold added 0.5 percent to $1,236.91 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.57 percent to $1,237.00 an
ounce.
Copper lost 0.04 percent to $5,610.85 a tonne.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Scott
DiSavino, Karen Brettell, Dion Rabouin and Sinead Carew; Editing
by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)
)