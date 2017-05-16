GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. housing data, political turmoil hit dollar; stocks flat

(Updates to U.S. market close, changes comment)
* S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite touch record highs
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy concern
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 16 The U.S. dollar index touched
its lowest level since early November on Tuesday, hurt by
weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data and as political turmoil
in Washington raised anew concerns about the outlook for passing
expected legislation.
A rally in the euro was reinforced by dollar losses,
prompted by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed
highly sensitive intelligence information to senior Russian
officials at a meeting last week.
The disclosure adds to concern over the administration's
chances of passing legislation, including tax reform, that has
been priced in partly by financial markets. Major U.S. stock
indexes remain at or near record highs, supported by the
strongest earnings season for S&P 500 components since 2011.
The dollar fell even after U.S. manufacturing production
recording its largest increase in more than three years.
The downtrend in the U.S. currency could extend further,
according to Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy
at BK Asset Management, given the potential for further
political fallout relating to Trump's intelligence disclosure.
"It seems like progressively every single day it gets more
and more beyond any sense of normal leadership and ultimately
that kind of political volatility does translate into economic
volatility," Schlossberg said.
The dollar index fell 0.73 percent, with the euro
up 0.99 percent to $1.1082.
The dollar index had reached 14-year highs in early January
on the view that Trump's plans for tax cuts and infrastructure
spending would boost growth and inflation. It has now fallen
four consecutive sessions, hitting six-month lows.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.63 percent versus the
greenback, at 113.08 per dollar, while sterling was last
trading at $1.2916, up 0.18 percent.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite touched
record highs but the S&P retreated to trade slightly negative.
Technology stocks remain a key engine of gains for the Nasdaq
and S&P, but traders are concerned about the feasibility of the
Trump agenda of tax cuts and deregulation.
"There's a lot of political data but not a lot of economic
data that's changing the landscape," said Paul Nolte, portfolio
manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.19 points, or
0.01 percent, to 20,979.75, the S&P 500 lost 1.65 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 2,400.67 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 20.20 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,169.87.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.08
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.27 percent. Emerging market stocks
rose 0.48 percent.
Oil prices extended losses after API data showed an
unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories.
U.S. crude fell 1.27 percent to $48.23 per barrel,
and Brent was last at $51.22, down 1.16 percent.
U.S. Treasury yields fell after the housing data added to
recent soft economic news that has raised new doubts over how
many times the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this
year.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 4/32 in price
to yield 2.3257 percent, from 2.338 percent late on Monday.
Spot gold added 0.5 percent to $1,236.71 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.56 percent to $1,236.90 an
ounce.
Copper lost 0.04 percent to $5,610.85 a tonne.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Scott
DiSavino, Karen Brettell, Dion Rabouin and Sinead Carew; Editing
by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)
)