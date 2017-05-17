GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, US dollar sink as investors rethink 'Trump trade'

(Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
* U.S. dollar loses all gains since Trump election
* Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 372 points
* US Treasury yields fall as Trump fiscal stimulus hopes
fade
* Investors question whether Trump agenda delayed
* Gold surges as Trump troubles hit dollar, U.S. yields
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 17 Stocks on major markets and the
U.S. dollar sold off while bond yields fell on Wednesday as
investors fled risky assets amid uncertainty about U.S.
President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his tax and
banking reforms and infrastructure spending.
Reports that Trump asked then-Federal Bureau of
Investigation Director James Comey to end a probe into the
former national security adviser have raised questions over
whether Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation.
U.S. stock market declines accelerated in afternoon trading,
and major U.S. indexes ended near session lows. The Dow Jones
industrial average fell 372 points, and both the Dow and S&P 500
suffered their worst percentage drops since Sept. 9.
The CBOE Volatility index, the most widely followed
barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, ended
above the 15 level in its highest close since April 13. The U.S.
dollar index has now erased its post-election gains.
A small but growing number of Trump's fellow Republicans
called on Wednesday for an independent probe of possible
collusion between his 2016 campaign and Russia.
The news came after a tumultuous week at the White House
when Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director Comey and reportedly
disclosed classified information to Russia's foreign minister
about a planned Islamic State operation.
Optimism over pro-growth economic policies under Trump
helped drive a sharp rally in U.S. stocks after the Nov. 8 U.S.
election. Even with Wednesday's declines, the S&P 500 stock
index is up 10.2 percent since last November's U.S. elections
though.
"It's certainly a day when the chickens are coming home to
roost," said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at Newbridge
Securities in New York.
"The (equity) bull market is not over by any means, but
between the political stuff and the fact that the next earnings
season is three months away, there's going to be a lack of
motivation."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 372.82
points, or 1.78 percent, to end at 20,606.93, the S&P 500 index
lost 43.64 points, or 1.82 percent, to 2,357.03 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 158.63 points, or 2.57 percent,
to 6,011.24.
The Nasdaq had its worst day since June 24. Both the Dow and
S&P 500 fell below their 50-day moving averages for the first
time since April 21.
While previous threats to Trump's plans have rattled
investors, they had failed to cause any significant pull back in
stocks. The VIX last week closed at 9.77, its lowest close since
December 1993.
Bank stocks, which outperformed in the post-election rally,
were the worst hit on Wednesday. The S&P 500 financial sector
tumbled 3 percent.
At nearly 18 times forward earnings, the S&P 500 trades at a
significant premium to its long-term average valuations of 15
times, according to Thomson Reuters data.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell
1.2 percent, while European shares ended down 1.4
percent.
"It's registering with more investors that it's going to be
hard to get back on track with the latest allegations," Michael
O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich,
Connecticut.
Prices of bonds, seen as safe-haven assets, rallied, while
yields were on track for their biggest daily percentage drops
since July.
Benchmark 10-year notes gained a full point in
price to yield 2.22 percent, the lowest since April 21, and down
from 2.33 percent late on Tuesday.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six
peers and had scaled a 14-year peak of 103.82 on Jan. 3,
fell 0.6 percent to its lowest level since Nov. 9, surrendering
all of its "Trump bump" gains. The dollar also fell by nearly 2
percent against the yen.
In commodity markets, safe-haven gold hit a two-week
high, while oil prices were higher. Spot gold rose for a fifth
day and was up 1.8 percent at $1,258.38 an ounce.
Brent crude gained 1.1 percent to settle at $52.21
per barrel, while U.S. light crude rose 0.8 percent to
settle at $49.07.
