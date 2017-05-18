GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St caps Trump-induced stocks selloff; dollar ticks up

(Recasts with U.S. markets, changes comment, dateline from
previous LONDON)
* World stocks index falls further after worst day in six
months
* Brazilian benchmark stock index tumbles
* Dollar steadies; Treasury yields little changed
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 18 Stocks rose on Wall Street on
Thursday, capping a wave of declines in major world equity
markets triggered by uncertainty over U.S. President Donald
Trump's agenda, with the U.S. dollar also recovering slightly
after five days of losses.
Reports that Trump had tried to intervene in an
investigation into alleged Russian meddling in last year's U.S.
presidential election, and that his aides had numerous
undisclosed contacts with Russian officials, kept market
tensions high a day after the S&P 500 posted its largest drop
since September.
The Justice Department on Wednesday named former FBI chief
Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian
interference in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion
between Trump's campaign and Moscow.
Adding to market jitters across the Americas, Brazilian
stocks triggered a 30-minute circuit breaker after the benchmark
Bovespa index fell 10 percent following a report President
Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay to silence a
potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe.
The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF tumbled 15.6 percent in
6.5 times the average volume over the past 10 trading days.
U.S.-traded shares of mining giant Vale and
Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras tumbled
6.4 percent and 15.3 percent respectively.
The Brazilian real weakened about 7.3 percent against
the U.S. dollar.
On Wall Street, stocks recovered mildly after a near 2
percent selloff on Wednesday on the S&P 500. The string of news
headlines from the White House, however, kept traders on edge.
"I'm interested to se if we can continue to keep the
momentum throughout the day. It has paid to be a buyer in every
sharp down move we've had over the last five years," said JJ
Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.
He warned, however, about joining the buying spree.
"The first part of this could be people covering shorts from
yesterday," he said. "Because there is a little more political
intrigue, (the rebound) may be hard to sustain."
The allegations surrounding Trump have not only thrown doubt
over the future of the pro-economic growth policies he promised
in the campaign, but have raised the possibility he could end up
leaving the White House prematurely.
Trump, barely four months into his four-year term, said a
special counsel's probe would show there was "no collusion"
between his campaign and a foreign power.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.16 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 20,628.09, the S&P 500 gained 4.9
points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,361.93 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 29.25 points, or 0.49 percent, to 6,040.49.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.51
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.36 percent.
Emerging market stocks lost 1.87 percent. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed 0.88 percent lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost
1.32 percent.
Treasury yields were barely changed after a sharp drop on
Wednesday. The benchmark yield near its 2017 low hit in April
was an indication that the selling in stocks may not be over.
The stock market could have "a little bit more trouble
holding (because) bonds are basically unchanged and gold is
falling but not much," Kinahan said.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price
to yield 2.2173 percent, from 2.216 percent late on Wednesday.
Spot gold dropped 0.5 percent to $1,254.10 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.36 percent to $1,254.20 an
ounce.
DATA GIVES DOLLAR SUPPORT
The U.S. dollar reversed early losses against a basket of
major currencies after new applications for U.S. jobless
benefits unexpectedly fell last week and factory activity in the
mid-Atlantic region accelerated sharply.
"The U.S. economy is offering a welcome distraction to the
negative news flows out of Washington," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
"The readings on jobless claims and the Philly Fed index
back expectations for faster (second quarter) growth and a Fed
rate hike next month."
The dollar index rose 0.02 percent, with the euro
down 0.29 percent to $1.1126.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.08 percent versus the greenback
at 110.90 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.3005, up 0.28 percent on the day.
In commodities markets, U.S. crude rose 0.49 percent
to $49.31 per barrel and Brent was last at $52.43, up
0.42 percent on the day.
Copper lost 0.52 percent to $5,581.00 a tonne.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Karen
Brettell and Dion Rabouin)
)