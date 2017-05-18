GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St rebounds from Trump-induced sell-off; dollar rises

* Upbeat data lures investors back to U.S. stocks; dollar
steadies
* Brazilian benchmark stock index tumbles
* Yield rise as stocks gain, though political concerns
remain
(Updates to U.S. market close)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, May 18 Wall Street rebounded on
Thursday from its biggest sell-off in more than eight months,
helped by strong U.S. economic data, but uncertainty over U.S.
President Donald Trump's agenda kept an index of global equity
markets near a three-week low.
The U.S. dollar reversed early losses against a basket of
major currencies after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data
put the focus back on a widely anticipated increase in interest
rates by the Federal Reserve.
Still, reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had tried to
intervene in an investigation of alleged Russian meddling in
last year's U.S. presidential election, and that his aides had
numerous undisclosed contacts with Russian officials, kept
markets concerned over his ability to implement his economic
agenda.
Adding to market jitters across the Americas, Brazilian
stocks triggered a 30-minute halt to trading after the benchmark
Bovespa index fell 10 percent following a report that President
Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay to silence a
potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe.
The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF tumbled 16 percent.
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
down 0.31 percent after dipping to its lowest since April 25
earlier in the day.
The index found some support on Wall Street. U.S. stocks
recovered ground after a near 2 percent sell-off on Wednesday
for the S&P 500, as upbeat economic data emboldened investors to
return to the market.
"We could be just shaking off the jitters here. Yesterday,
investors were really worried," said Janna Sampson, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
Investors were likely relieved, she said, by Wednesday
night's appointment of former FBI chief Robert Mueller to
investigate alleged Russian interference in the election and
possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow.
"Whatever the (investigation) result, people feel they might
have confidence it's an accurate, unbiased result," she said.
Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said
its business activity index rose in May after declining for two
months. Weekly unemployment data also pointed to strength in the
labor market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.09 points,
or 0.27 percent, to end at 20,663.02, the S&P 500 gained
8.69 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish at 2,365.72 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 43.89 points, or 0.73 percent, to
close at 6,055.13.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.89 percent at 7,436.42, ending off lows.
U.S. Treasury yields rose from one-month lows as stocks
recovered from Wednesday's drop, reducing demand for safe-haven
bonds.
The 10-year note was down 4/32 in price to yield
2.229 percent, up from 2.216 percent late on Wednesday.
Spot gold dropped 1 percent to $1,247.78 an ounce.
The U.S. dollar reversed early losses against a basket of
major currencies, getting a boost from the better-than-expected
U.S. data.
"The readings on jobless claims and the Philly Fed index
back expectations for faster (second-quarter) growth and a Fed
rate hike next month," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst
at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The dollar index was up 0.27 percent, with the euro
down 0.45 percent to $1.1108.
Oil prices settled higher as key producing countries
suggested they would extend supply cuts to reduce an ongoing
global crude glut.
Benchmark Brent crude futures ended the session 30
cents higher at $52.51 a barrel while U.S. crude futures
settled up 28 cents at $49.35.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; additional reporting by
Rodrigo Campos, Sinead Carew, Lewis Krauskopf, Karen Brettell
and Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)
)