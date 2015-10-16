GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise to two-month highs, dollar gains on US data

* Upbeat U.S. price, jobless claims data assuage some
concerns
* Dollar index rises, but on track for weekly loss
* Some investors cautious ahead of next week's China GDP
data
* U.S. crude oil futures take back overnight losses
By Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE Oct 16 Asian shares held near a
two-month high on Friday, catching some of Wall Street's shine
after upbeat U.S. price and jobless claims data eased some
concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
held steady after paring earlier gains, on track
to show a rise of 1.8 percent for the week.
Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 1 percent, but
still poised for a 0.9 percent decline for the week.
Europe was set to open higher, with financial spreadbetters
predicting Britain's FTSE 100 will open as much as 0.9
percent higher, and Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40
to gain as much as 1 percent.
"The recovery seems to be resuming again and, I think, has
further to go as the risks regarding China seem to be receding,"
said Shane Oliver, head of investment stategy at AMP Capital in
Sydney.
"It won't be a straight line though as expectations
regarding a Fed hike will continue to wax and wane -- but
ultimately get delayed into next year."
Wall Street logged solid gains overnight, after the number
of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits
fell back to a 42-year low last week. That suggested the labour
market remained strong even though recent jobs data have sent
mixed signals.
Also out overnight, the core consumer price index, which
excludes food and energy costs, gained 0.2 percent in September
after ticking up 0.1 percent in August, reviving some bets that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver its first interest rate
hike since 2006 as early as this year.
The Fed held policy steady last month, and expressed concerns
that the slowing global economy, particularly in China, might
pose a threat to the U.S. economic outlook.
Rekindled rate-hike expectations lifted the dollar. The
dollar index, which values the greenback against a basket
of six major counterparts, was up 0.1 percent at 94.454, but
still on track for a weekly loss of about 0.4 percent.
The greenback also gained against the yen, rising 0.3
percent to buy 119.16 yen after pulling away from a
7-week trough of 118.065 struck overnight. The U.S. currency was
still poised to lose 0.9 percent this week.
"It is doubtful the market tried to factor in the
possibility of the Fed raising rates this year on the inflation
number, but the Fed is 'data dependent' so it reacts positively
to upbeat data," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan forex
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Investors remained cautious ahead of China's latest economic
growth data scheduled to be released on Monday.
Growth in the world's second-largest economy is expected to
slow to 6.5 percent in the third quarter, falling below 7
percent for the first time since the global financial crisis.
"China's economy is growing fast - though not as fast as
analysts and investors would like - and that is all you need to
know," Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency
Economics, said in a note to clients on Friday.
China's CSI300 index gained 0.6 percent, and was
set to end the week 5 percent higher.
Markets were also awaiting September eurozone inflation data
on Friday, with expectations that an early estimate of prices
contracting 0.1 percent will be confirmed. [ID: nL8N12F3OQ]
The latest survey of over 60 economists showed eurozone
inflation was expected to average 0.1 percent this year, rise to
1.1 percent in 2016 and further to 1.6 percent in 2017 - still
below the European Central Bank's near 2 percent target.
The euro was steady at $1.1386, after sliding from a
7-week peak of $1.1495 scaled the previous day after ECB
governing council member Ewald Nowotny said it was "obvious" the
central bank must seek more ways to stimulate the euro zone
economy. The common currency was on track to end the week
effectively flat.
Spot gold slipped 0.6 percent to $1,176.60 an ounce,
after jumping to $1,190.63 in the previous session, but was
still headed for a weekly rise of 1.6 percent.
Oil prices reversed overnight losses as investors bet
falling U.S. production would cut a global surplus.
U.S. crude was up 1.1 percent at $46.90 a barrel,
after shedding 0.6 percent on Thursday. Brent added 1
percent to $50.20.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather; Additional
reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)