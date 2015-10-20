GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares subdued, euro steady before ECB

* MSCI Asia-Pacific index dips 0.1 pct in early trade
* Euro holds ground with ECB not expected to act this week
* Commodities stay under pressure on China growth unease
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Oct 21 Asian equities got off to a
sluggish start on Wednesday as concerns about corporate earnings
hobbled Wall Street while investors counted down to the European
Central Bank's policy meeting later in the week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
drifted off 0.07 percent. Australian stocks
lost 0.2 percent as worries about China weighed on
commodity prices.
There was little in the way of a lead from Wall Street where
the Dow ended Tuesday 0.1 percent lower, while the S&P
500 eased 0.14 percent and the Nasdaq 0.5
percent.
The S&P healthcare sector shed 1.5 percent, dragged
by Allergan and Pfizer, while a drop in IBM
offset gains in companies that reported strong quarterly results
such as Verizon and United Technologies.
Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to have fallen
about 4 percent in the third quarter, while revenue is expected
to have declined 3.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Economic news from the United States was moderately upbeat
as housing starts increased 6.5 percent in September to an
annual pace of 1.21 million units, beating expectations for 1.15
million units.
There was also better news on bank lending in the euro zone
as data from the ECB showed a further easing in credit
conditions and improving demand for loans.
That might lessen the need for the ECB to immediately ramp
up its 1 trillion euro asset purchase program.
The ECB's governing council meets on Thursday and markets
expect it to highlight a willingness to act to boost inflation,
but not just yet.
"The general consensus is that the ECB has been trying to
moderate expectations this week, suggesting it's too early for
discussion around extending the current QE programme," said
analysts at Citi.
The euro was steady at $1.1351, hemmed in by support
at $1.3300 and resistance around $1.1386. The dollar index,
which measures the greenback against a basket of six major
currencies, was last down a shade at 94.855.
The New Zealand dollar hit a one-week low of $0.6737
after a disappointing global dairy auction saw prices
for the country's single largest export fall 3.1 percent.
Oil prices softened on speculation U.S. inventory data would
only underline the extent of oversupply in the world. The U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) will report official
inventory data on Wednesday.
U.S. crude was off 40 cents at $45.89 per barrel.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)