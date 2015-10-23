CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia joins global stock rally after ECB signals more stimulus

(Corrects name in 7th paragraph from the end, to TD Ameritrade
Asia)
* Asia shares up on ECB stimulus expectations, set for
weekly gain
* Euro drops to two-month low, yen at one-month low vs
dollar
* Crude oil rises but gains capped by dollar strength
By Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Asia extended a global
stock rally on Friday after the European Central Bank signaled
its readiness to inject more stimulus, helping the dollar scale
a fresh two-month peak against the euro.
European stocks also looked set to open higher, with
financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to
open up 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX 1.3 percent and
France's CAC 40 as much as 1.2 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 1.7 percent, and set for a gain of around
1 percent for the week.
Japan's Nikkei stock index closed 2.1 percent
higher, ending the week up 2.9 percent.
The Shanghai Composite index added 1.4 percent, on
track for a weekly gain of 0.7 percent.
"Investors and traders are buying the idea of expected
action out of the Bank of Japan and the ECB," said Ben Le Brun,
market analyst at trading platform provider optionsXpress.
"In effect, what we may see in the short term is cheering
for any bad data out of those two economies."
After the ECB held policy steady at its meeting on Thursday
as widely expected, central bank chief Mario Draghi told a news
conference that ECB policymakers were "open to the full menu of
monetary policy" to stoke the euro zone economy as needed.
The euro marked its largest one-day percentage drop against
the dollar in nine months on Thursday.
The common currency held steady at $1.1108 on Friday, after
earlier falling to a two-month nadir of $1.1072.
"When (ECB executive board member Benoit) Coeure said in May
that the ECB could expand its QE, the euro fell below $1.10. But
what's different now from that time is the U.S. monetary policy
outlook," said Minori Uchida, chief currency strategist at the
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
"While Fed officials are talking about the possibility of a
rate hike in December, whether it is really possible will be a
focus next week," he said.
The Fed will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, after its
policymakers opted to hold interest rates steady last month,
amid concerns that a slowing global economy, particularly in
China, could pose risks to the U.S. economic outlook.
The Chinese central bank's injection of 105.5 billion yuan
into 11 banks via its medium-term lending facility this week,
combined with possible additional stimulus from the ECB, "may
give the Fed more reason to raise rates by year end," said Chris
Brankin, chief executive officer of online trading platform TD
Ameritrade Asia in Singapore.
But another disappointing U.S. job report next month after
October's weaker-than-expected growth "might be cause for
further pause," he said.
The euro's plunge helped lift the dollar index to a
one-month high. After rising as high as 96.579 in early Asian
trade, it was last holding at 96.337, up 1.9 percent for
the week.
The dollar was also steady against the yen at 120.61 yen
, after touching a one-month high of 120.99 yen earlier,
and set for a gain of 1 percent for the week.
Crude oil prices edged up, taking heart from the improved
risk sentiment but still pressured by concern about high U.S.
crude inventories and the stronger dollar.
Brent climbed 0.7 percent to $48.42 a barrel, but
was on track for a weekly loss of 4 percent. U.S. crude
added 0.4 percent to $45.60 but was down 3.7 percent for the
week.
The stronger greenback also weighed on spot gold prices.
Gold was last trading at $1,168.65 an ounce after
touching a nine-day low of $1,162.50 overnight, and was down 0.7
percent for the week.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather; Additional
reporting Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo.; Editing by Shri Navaratnam &
Kim Coghill)