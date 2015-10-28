GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia slips before Fed, Aussie drops on soft inflation

* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down 0.6 pct
* Spreadbetters see European shares opening a touch higher
* Caution caps Asian risk assets ahead of Fed decision
* Aussie hits 3-week low after soft inflation data
* Crude oil stuck near 2-month lows
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Oct 28 Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday
but losses were capped by caution ahead of a U.S. Federal
Reserve policy decision later in the day.
Spreadbetters expected a subdued start for European shares
as well, forecasting Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC would open a touch higher.
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged this
week and may struggle to convince sceptical investors it can
tighten monetary policy before the end of the year in the face
of U.S. and global economic headwinds.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
declined 0.9 percent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.6 percent, South Korea's
Kospi dropped 0.4 percent and Shanghai stocks
lost 0.7 percent.
Finance and insurance stocks again weighed on Chinese
indexes, as investors continued to digest weak bank earnings and
deposit rate liberalisation. China stocks, however, for now
shrugged off U.S.-China tensions over naval patrols in the South
China Sea.
Tokyo's Nikkei bucked the trend and rose 0.6 percent
on bargain hunting following the previous day's fall.
On Wall Street, the Dow fell 0.2 percent and the S&P
500 retreated 0.3 percent.
Closely watched earnings from Apple Inc late on
Tuesday painted a rosy picture for the new iPhones, but a
quarterly slowdown of overall sales in China cast doubt on the
robustness of Apple's legendary profitability.
Apple shares initially rose after hours as it beat sales and
profit forecasts, but they gave up those gains later as concerns
crept in.
In currencies, the Australian dollar dropped to a 3-week low
after soft Australian inflation data paved the way for a further
interest rate cut, possibly as soon as the central bank's Nov. 3
policy meeting.
"You have to say data like this coupled with what the banks
have done recently with the tightening up in conditions must
increase the risk of a move before year end," said Su-Lin Ong, a
senior economist at RBC Capital Markets. She was referring to
Australia's major banks raising their variable mortgage rates to
offset more stringent regulatory capital requirements.
The U.S. dollar moved in narrow range against the yen and
euro as traders awaited the Fed's statement at 1800 GMT.
"No one expects the Federal Reserve to hike on Wednesday and
we would not be surprised if they refrained from providing any
clear signal about their intention to raise interest rates
before the end of the year," wrote Kathy Lien, director of FX
strategy for BK Asset Management.
The focus fell on the Fed's stance after the European
Central Bank opened the door last week for more easing and China
cut rates and banks' reserve requirements.
"While it can be argued that stimulus abroad is good for
U.S. markets and makes it easier for the Fed to raise interest
rates in December, the reasons why these central banks are
easing and the consequences for the dollar could also deter them
from tightening," said BK Asset Management's Lien.
The dollar was steady at 120.45 yen while the euro
inched down 0.1 percent to $1.1034.
Commodity currencies like the Canadian dollar were hit by a
slide in crude oil prices. The dollar was steady at C$1.3275
after surging 0.9 percent overnight.
The Australian dollar struggled near a 3-week low of $0.7112
, having lost about 1 percent on the day.
U.S. crude oil edged up to $43.24 a barrel after
sliding 1.7 percent overnight to a two-month low, ahead of
official inventories data later in the session that are expected
to confirm a persistent supply glut dogging the market.
Brent crude was little changed at $46.81 a barrel
following a 1.5 percent decline overnight to a mid-September
low.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Additional reporting by Wayne
Cole in Sydney; Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)