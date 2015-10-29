GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dlr strong as Fed opens door to Dec hike

* Asia shares fall after Fed statement, see glass as half
empty
* Dollar gives up some gains but close to overnight highs
* U.S. crude extends rise after surge on inventory data
By Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Oct 29 Asian shares fell and
the dollar stood tall on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal
Reserve revived market expectations that it may yet raise
interest rates by year-end.
European markets are poised to open mixed, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to lose about
0.1 percent on the open, and Germany's DAX and France's
CAC40 to start the day up 0.5 percent.
While Wall Street ended a volatile session with solid gains,
apparently underpinned by the Fed's vote of confidence in the
U.S. economy, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan extended losses to 1.1 percent as
of 0621 GMT.
The reaction in Asia was typical of recent tentative trading
in global markets as the backdrop of slowing global growth made
investors anxious over the Fed's policy direction.
Indeed, S&P 500 e-mini futures edged down about 0.3
percent.
In overnight trade, U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rose
while Wall Street initially sold off and then reversed, after
the Fed explicitly referred in its statement at the end of its
two-day policy meeting, to conditions necessary "to raise the
target range at its next meeting."
Reference to a particular meeting is rare for the U.S.
central bank.
"There is no doubt an earlier move may give the markets
greater clarity and more confidence," said Chris Brankin, chief
executive officer of TD Ameritrade Asia in Singapore. "However,
focusing on the timing is feeding uncertainty."
Another key signal was what the Fed did not say about global
conditions. When it held policy steady last month, the Fed
expressed concern that a slowing global economy could threaten
the U.S. outlook, so investors viewed the absence of these
worries in the latest statement as opening the door to a rate
hike this year.
"The biggest market risk has been the removal of the premium
in the U.S. dollar on the theory that the risk to the global and
domestic economy is/was enough to stay until next year," Evan
Lucas, market strategist at IG in Melbourne, wrote in a note.
"The market has been forced to reset its view on central bank
differentials."
The dollar declined 0.3 percent to 120.77 yen after
spiking as high as 121.26 on Wednesday from a session low of
120.02.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six of its major peers, fell about 0.3
percent to 97.519, but remained near the 2-1/2-month peak of
97.818 scaled after the Fed's statement.
The euro reversed earlier losses, gaining about 0.2 percent
to $1.0938 after skidding to a 2-1/2 month low of $1.0826
overnight.
The European Central Bank last week signalled its readiness
to inject more stimulus to boost prices and the People's Bank of
China followed with its sixth interest rate cut in less than a
year and a reduction in the amount of cash banks must hold as
reserves.
Investors are speculating that the Bank of Japan could also
expand its easing steps to keep economic recovery on track, but
unexpectedly strong industrial output data on Thursday reduced
the chance of the BOJ acting at its meeting on Friday.
Japan's Nikkei, which swung between gains and
losses, ended the day up 0.2 percent.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates steady
on Thursday as expected but reiterated that some further easing
seemed likely eventually.
The New Zealand dollar dropped about 0.5 percent to $0.6663.
U.S. crude oil futures shrugged off the stronger dollar and
retained most of their gains after soaring more than 6 percent
overnight as the government reported an inventory build-up,
which triggered a short-covering rally after three days of
losses.
U.S. crude fell about 0.6 percent to $45.67 a barrel.
Brent slipped 0.6 percent to $48.78.
Spot gold edged up about 0.5 percent in Asian trade
to $1,161.71 an ounce, after skidding more than 1 percent in the
previous session in the wake of the Fed's hawkish message.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and Eric Meijer)