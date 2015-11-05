GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks falter as Fed makes case for possible Dec rate rise

* U.S. 2-year yield hits 4 1/2-year high
* Asian corporate earnings disappoint in September
* Yellen's comments confirm Dec rate hike Fed's base
scenario
* Euro hits 3 1/2-month low, gold at 1-month low as dollar
gains
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Nov 5 Asian stocks broke a two-day
rising streak on Thursday after top U.S. Federal Reserve
officials kept the door open to a December interest rate hike,
sending short-term U.S. bond yields to 4-1/2-year highs and
giving a boost to a resurgent dollar.
European stocks are set to start cautiously with
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat,
Germany's DAX to rise 0.13 percent, and France's CAC 40
to open flat.
A U.S. interest rate hike, ordinarily a sign of a healthy
global economy, would now come at the worst possible time for
export-oriented Asian countries which are grappling with the
twin effects of a slowing China and shrinking global trade.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 0.4 percent, led by a 1 percent fall in
Australian shares. While it has risen 12 percent since
end-September, it is still down 10 percent so far this year.
"Emerging markets are facing some stiff headwinds
particularly in the form of a historic China transition away
from manufacturing-led growth and an entrenched slowdown in
global trade," said Jeremy Lawson, chief economist at Standard
Life Investments.
In fresh signs that Asian countries were feeling the heat,
central banks from Australia to Thailand voiced caution at their
scheduled policy meetings this week while retail sales in Hong
Kong fell for a seventh consecutive month.
In her first public comments since the Fed's meeting last
week, Federal Reserve Chair Yellen said the U.S. was ready for
higher interest rates if upcoming economic data justified them.
"If the incoming information supports that expectation then
our statement indicates that December would be a live
possibility," she said. In later comments, New York Fed
President William Dudley agreed with Yellen.
The Fed chief's measured optimism was in direct contrast
with disappointing earnings for struggling businesses in Asia.
So far, September quarter net income for companies in
Asia-ex Japan has missed consensus estimates by 6.5 percent,
according to Morgan Stanley while Japan, a relatively bright
spot so far in Asia, has also faltered.
Tomoaki Shishido, fixed-income strategist at Nomura
Securities, said: "Her comments confirmed that a rate hike in
December is the Fed's base case scenario."
Stocks within the region were having a mixed day with
Australia, India and Korea struggling to keep their heads above
water while Chinese stocks were the clear outperformers.
U.S. data on Wednesday supported Yellen's guarded optimism,
with private employers hiring steadily in October and a jump in
new orders buoying activity in the services sector.
The U.S. bond market reacted promptly, with the
policy-sensitive U.S. two-year notes yield rising to 0.850
percent in Asian trade on Thursday, its highest level
since April 2011. It has gained nearly 30 bps since early
October.
The near-term Federal fund futures contract fell to the
lowest levels in a month or longer <0#FF:>, suggesting the
market is pricing more than a 50 percent chance of a rate hike
at the Fed's next meeting on Dec. 15-16.
The spectre of higher U.S. rates gave fresh legs to the
dollar which has already risen more than 4 percent
against a basket of its peers since mid-October, stifling demand
for commodities and precious metals.
The euro shed 0.9 percent on Wednesday and hit a 3-1/2-month
low of $1.08435. It last traded at $1.0862.
The yen also weakened to 121.42 to the dollar, its
lowest since Aug. 31 and last stood at 121.58.
Gold slipped to a one-month low of $1,106.70 per ounce
while silver dropped to as low as $15.06 per ounce, also
a one-month low.
Oil prices erased their gains so far this week, falling 4
percent on Wednesday on tumbling gasoline prices and rising U.S.
crude inventories.
Brent crude futures dropped to $48.91 per barrel
from Tuesday's three-week high of $50.91.
Stagnant oil prices are hurting shares of oil-producing
countries, with Saudi Arabian shares hitting a near
three-year low on Wednesday before managing a small rebound.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)