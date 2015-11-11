GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cautious ahead of China data

* Asia shares dither after flat finish on Wall St
* Vulnerable to China data on industrial output, retail
sales
* Strong dollar keeps pressure on oil, commodities
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 11 Asian share markets were narrowly
mixed on Wednesday as investors anxiously awaited another batch
of Chinese data while strength in the U.S. dollar kept the
screws on global commodity prices.
Markets will be vulnerable to any whiff of disappointment in
Chinese figures on retail sales, industrial production and urban
investment, particularly given recent downward surprises on
inflation and trade.
Concerns about Chinese demand were evident in Japan where a
Reuters survey showed confidence among manufacturers fell in
November for a third straight month to levels unseen in about
2-1/2 years.
Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent, though that
follows a run of strong gains.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.1 percent having sunk to a one-month
low on Tuesday. Australian stocks eked out a 0.3 percent
gain after two sessions of losses.
Wall Street offered no direction after a flat finish. The
Dow ended Tuesday with a slight gain of 0.16 percent,
while the S&P 500 added 0.15 percent and the Nasdaq
eased 0.24 percent.
Weighing on the Nasdaq, Apple shares fell 3 percent
after Credit Suisse said the iPhone maker had lowered component
orders by as much as 10 percent.
In currency markets, the euro nursed broad losses as
political uncertainty in Portugal provided an excuse to sell in
a market already bracing for further monetary policy easing from
the European Central Bank.
The common currency last stood at $1.0733, having
slid below $1.0700 for the first time in over six months.
The dollar index broke back above its post-payrolls
high of 99.345 to scale a fresh seven-month peak of 99.504. It
was last at 99.101.
Against the yen, the greenback fetched 123.15,
holding near a 2-1/2 month peak of 123.60 set on Monday.
Yields on sovereign bonds were generally lower as soft
Chinese inflation continued to point to global deflationary
pressures.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dipped a
couple of basis points to 2.34 percent, but remain hostage to
the chance of a Fed rate hike next month. Indeed, concerns are
growing that another strong payrolls report could lead to rates
rising at a faster pace than was currently priced in.
The Treasury market is closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day,
but Wall Street will be open.
In commodities, the rising U.S. dollar continues to weigh on
prices with zinc at its lowest in over five years.
Oil prices resumed their decline on news U.S. crude stocks
jumped last week. U.S. crude lost 48 cents to $43.73 a
barrel, while Brent was yet to trade at $47.44.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)