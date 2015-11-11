GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares step back after mixed Chinese data

* China industrial production disappoints, retail sales
better
* Asia shares flat, China markets extend losses
* Dollar strength keeps pressure on oil, commodities
By Wayne Cole and Nichola Saminather
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Asian stock markets
pulled back slightly on Wednesday after a mixed batch of Chinese
data showed growth in the world's second-biggest economy was
still in low gear.
China's October industrial production growth cooled to 5.6
percent last month from a year ago, slightly lower than the 5.8
percent gain seen by economists in a Reuters poll. Retail sales
jumped 11 percent from a year ago, just ahead of expectations of
a 10.9 percent increase.
Chinese shares extended losses, with the CSI300 index
of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and
Shenzhen falling 1.3 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index
eased 0.9 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gave up earlier gains to trade little changed.
Taiwan shares recorded a 1.4 percent decline.
Japan's Nikkei and South Korean shares were
little changed.
A Reuters survey showed confidence among Japanese
manufacturers fell in November for a third straight month to
levels unseen in about 2-1/2 years, evidence that concerns about
Chinese demand linger.
European markets look set for a rosier open, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 and France's
CAC 40 to start the day up 0.4 percent and Germany's DAX
to climb 0.3 percent on the open.
Wall Street had offered no direction as the Dow ended
Tuesday with a slight gain of 0.16 percent. The S&P 500
added 0.15 percent and the Nasdaq eased 0.24 percent.
Weighing on the Nasdaq, Apple shares fell 3 percent
after Credit Suisse said the iPhone maker had lowered component
orders by as much as 10 percent.
In currency markets, the euro struggled as political
uncertainty in Portugal provided an excuse to sell in a market
already bracing for further monetary policy easing from the
European Central Bank.
The common currency last stood at $1.0759, having hit
a six-month trough of $1.0673 on Tuesday.
The dollar index eased back form a seven-month peak
to slip 0.4 percent to 98.883. The dollar ran into a little
profit-taking against the yen, nudging it down 0.3 percent to
122.86, from an early 123.15.
Yields on sovereign bonds were generally lower as soft
Chinese inflation continued to point to global deflationary
pressures.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dipped a
couple of basis points to 2.32 percent, but remain hostage to
the chance of a Fed rate hike next month. Indeed, concerns are
growing that another strong payrolls report could lead to rates
rising at a faster pace than was currently priced in.
The Treasury market is closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day,
but Wall Street will be open.
In commodities, the firm U.S. dollar continues to weigh on
prices with zinc at its lowest in over five years.
Oil prices resumed their decline on news U.S. crude stocks
jumped last week. U.S. crude lost 46 cents to $43.75 a
barrel, while Brent shed 22 cents to $47.22.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole and Nichola Saminather; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)