GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks surge as fallout from Paris attacks recedes

* Spreadbetters see European shares opening higher
* Asia stocks relieved after seeing Wall Street rally
overnight
* Greenback on bullish footing, euro/dlr hits 7-mth low
* Crude oil edges up, gold steady after paring earlier gains
* Copper, zinc struggle at 6-year lows on China demand woes
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 17 Asian stocks rose across the board
on Tuesday following a surge on Wall Street overnight as
investors clawed back losses that came on the back of last
week's Paris attacks.
Meanwhile, expectations for a December rate hike by the
Federal Reserve also kept the dollar on a bullish footing.
Spreadbetters saw stronger risk appetite retained in Europe,
forecasting a higher open for Britain's FTSE, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.7 percent, bouncing from a 6-week low
struck the previous day on risk aversion triggered by the
assault on the French capital.
South Korea's Kospi was up 1.4 percent, Australian
shares gained 1.8 percent and Shanghai stocks
climbed 1.4 percent. Japan's Nikkei added 1.6 percent,
brushing a 3-month peak.
"Investors think that the attacks in Paris would have little
impact on the global economy in the long-term," said Hikaru
Sato, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
"Depending on new developments, the market could get
affected in the future, but right now, market consensus is that
the attacks have a limited impact on the stock market."
Asia took early leads from Wall Street, which surged on
Monday as investors decided Friday's attacks in Paris would have
little long-term impact on the U.S. economy and corporate
earnings. The Dow rose 1.4 percent and the S&P 500
surged 1.5 percent.
European equities had also held firm on Monday, with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edging up 0.16
percent and France's CAC dipping only 0.12 percent.
"In light of all the tragedy in France, it is refreshing to
see that the terrorists did not successfully terrorize the
financial markets...and even though investors sold the EUR/USD,
the decline could have been a lot steeper.
"In fact we did not see any unusually large moves in
currencies," wrote Kathy Lien, managing director of FX Strategy
for BK Asset Management.
The dollar rose to a 1-week high of 123.405 yen, a
safe-haven currency usually sought in times of geopolitical
tension. The greenback also rose to an 8-month high against the
Swiss franc, another haven.
The euro dipped to $1.0656, a 7-month trough.
Crude extended gains after the Paris attacks raised
geopolitical tensions that were seen to threaten global oil
supply.
Brent crude nudged up 0.2 percent to $44.64 a
barrel, adding to overnight gains of 2.2 percent.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,081.77 an ounce.
The precious metal pared gains overnight as an initial flow of
flight-to-safety buying after the Paris attacks petered out.
Investor focus has returned to a potential rate hike by the
Fed in December. Higher interest rates would diminish the allure
of the non-interest-paying gold.
Industrial metals did not fare as well. Three-month copper
on the London Metal Exchange (LME) plunged to 6-year
lows, dogged by worries about demand from top consumer China.
LME zinc also wobbled near 6-year troughs.
In addition to concerns about demand from China, the
dollar's appreciation has buffeted industrial metals as a
stronger U.S. currency makes greenback-denominated commodities
more expensive for buyers.
