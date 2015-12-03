GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fall, dollar lifted after Yellen's rate hike comments

* MSCI Asia-Pacific index loses 0.5 pct
* Spreadbetters see European stocks opening lower
* Dollar index hovers near 12-1/2-year high
* Euro on back foot ahead of ECB policy meeting
* Precious and industrial metals languish
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Dec 3 Asian stocks slipped and the dollar
advanced on Thursday after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen reinforced the case for an interest rate hike
later this month.
Spreadbetters saw Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC opening down in line with
Asian stocks.
Australian shares fell 0.6 percent and South Korea's
Kospi shed 1 percent. Shares in Hong Kong, Malaysia and
Singapore also declined.
Shanghai shares bucked the trend and were last up
0.5 percent, brushing aside a Caixin/Markit Purchasing Managers'
Index showing China's services sector growth cooling in
November. Weak indicators often stir hopes of government
stimulus, providing a burst of support for Chinese
shares.
Japan's Nikkei eased from 3-month highs and stood
nearly flat, bound in narrow range as a wait-and-see mood
prevailed ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision
due later in the session.
Fighting stubbornly low inflation, the ECB is expected to
deliver measures that could include a deposit rate cut and
changes to its asset-buying programme.
"The ECB's decision will likely set the direction for the
Japanese market tomorrow and beyond, but it's also true that the
market is seen overbought recently," said Hikaru Sato, a senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.5 percent after Wall Street slid
overnight on Yellen's comments.
The Fed chair said Wednesday she was "looking forward" to a
U.S. interest rate hike that will be seen as a testament to the
economy's recovery.
Her comments come after expectations for a Fed rate hike at
the central bank's Dec. 15-16 policy meeting were slightly
shaken by poor manufacturing data released earlier in the week.
However, faith in the U.S. economy was partially restored by
Wednesday's stronger-than-expected ADP private employment
report.
The dollar index advanced to a 12-1/2-year high of 100.51
following Yellen's comments and the upbeat data. It last
stood at 100.13.
The euro dipped 0.2 percent to $1.0594 as the markets
braced for the ECB.
"There is great potential for euro volatility as the ECB
announces its policy decision, followed by the press conference
by President (Mario) Draghi starting 45 minutes later," wrote
Sean Callow, a senior strategist at Westpac.
"Draghi and selected colleagues have clearly signalled that
there is sufficient risk of undershooting the ECB's inflation
target to warrant further loosening of monetary settings."
While the prospects of further ECB easing dogged the euro,
expectations of added stimulus have lifted European stocks. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index touched a 3-month
high this week.
In commodities, crude oil bounced modestly on bargain
hunting following a tumble overnight prompted by surging U.S.
stockpiles and a stronger dollar.
U.S. crude was up 1.2 percent at $40.43 a barrel
after tumbling 4 percent overnight. Crude was still capped with
OPEC widely expected not to opt for a production cut at Friday's
meeting despite a global supply glut.
Spot gold stooped to $1,045.85 an ounce, its lowest
since February 2010. Higher interest rates would diminish the
allure of non-yielding gold and a stronger greenback makes the
dollar-denominated metal more expensive for buyers.
Industrial metals also remained under pressure amid global
oversupply and shrinking Chinese demand, with spot iron ore
prices plumbing 10-year lows this week.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.5 percent at $4,540.50 a tonne. Copper edged back towards
a 6-year low of $4,443.50 touched late last month with pleas for
Chinese government intervention providing little tonic.
China's major copper producers asked the government this
week to buy the metal, joining a growing chorus in the country's
base metal industry that is pleading for state intervention.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Additional reporting by Ayai
Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by Eric Meijer)