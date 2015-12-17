GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar, climb as Fed takes a first step

* Stocks rally as Fed hikes rates, emphasises gradual path
* Futures markets pricing in very slow pace of tightening
* Dollar gains as others remain in easing mode, yuan slips
* Oil nursing losses as supply glut lingers
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 17 Asian stock markets jumped on
Thursday as investors chose to take an historic hike in U.S.
interest rates as a mark of confidence in the world's largest
economy, lifting the dollar and piling on the pain for oil
prices.
European shares were expected to follow with Britain's FTSE
100 set to open 1.1 percent higher according to IG.
Germany's DAX was seen rising 1.2 percent and France's
CAC 40 1.4 percent.
China also allowed its currency slip for a 10th
straight session to hit its lowest since June 2011. This steady
decline puts pressure in turn on other Asian currencies to
depreciate to stay competitive.
The Federal Reserve's 25-basis-point increase was almost a
decade in the making and easily one of the most telegraphed in
history. So there was some relief that, after months of waiting
and several false starts, the move was finally done and dusted.
"The Fed will be absolutely delighted with the lack of
volatility across all asset classes," said Alan Ruskin, global
head of forex at Deutsche.
"Nothing here to change a view that we can have a moderate
'risk-positive rallyette', even if the probability of a March
hike is significantly higher than priced."
Japan's Nikkei ended up 1.6 percent, on top of a 2.6
percent gain the previous day. Australian stocks climbed
1.6 percent, while Shanghai put on 1.7 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
firmed 0.7 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow ended Wednesday with gains of
1.28 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 1.45 percent and the
Nasdaq 1.52 percent.
Markets were soothed by Fed Chair Janet Yellen's assurance
that future tightening would be "gradual" and dependent on
inflation finally moving higher as long forecast.
The rate forecasts, or dot points, from Fed members were a
little higher than many expected with 100 basis points of hikes
pencilled in for next year and a terminal rate of 3.5 percent.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> dipped in response, yet the
December 2016 contract implies a rate of only 0.83 percent, well
below the 1.25 to 1.5 percent favoured by the central bank.
Moves in the Treasury market were also modest. While yields
on two-year notes hit their highest since April 2010,
they were only up four basis points in all at 1.009 percent.
Still, that did widen the premium over German yields
to 132 basis points, the fattest since late 2006 and
a positive draw for the U.S. dollar.
The dollar added 0.9 percent to 98.794 against a basket of
major currencies, and looked set for another test of
stiff resistance around the 100.00 mark.
The euro dropped to $1.0852 having fallen from
$1.1000 in the wake of the Fed's statement, while the dollar
advanced to 122.47 yen.
Richard Franulovich, a currency strategist at Westpac, noted
that historically the dollar tended to soften at the start of
Fed tightening cycles. Yet he doubted it would last given most
other major central banks were very much in easing mode.
"A follow-up Fed hike could come as soon as March, aided and
abetted by favourable oil price base-effects that will lift
inflation almost a percentage point and a potentially mild
winter," said Franulovich.
"We should see a resumption of the dollar's longer term
uptrend as 2016 progresses."
Such an outcome would spell further trouble for commodities,
making them more expensive when measured in other currencies.
Copper slipped 0.3 percent and is down 27 percent
lower for the year so far.
Oil prices were subdued having resumed their decline on
Wednesday to lose as much as 5 percent after U.S. government
data showed a big, surprise build in crude inventories.
Brent eased another 27 cents to $37.12 a barrel,
after shedding $1.16 on Wednesday. U.S. crude lost 11
cents to $35.41 having already suffered a loss of 4.9 percent
the day before.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric
Meijer)