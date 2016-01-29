GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks jump, yen weakens as BOJ stuns with negative rates

* Gains in Asia seen spreading to Europe
* BOJ unexpectedly adopts negative rates in big stimulus
step
* Yen falls broadly, 10-year JGB yield plumbs record low
* BOJ, supply deal talk give oil another session of gains
By Lisa Twaronite and Wayne Cole
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Jan 29 Asian shares jumped and the
yen swooned after the Bank of Japan stunned markets on Friday by
adopting negative interest rates in its boldest step yet to
reinflate the economy.
Spreadbetters predicted the cheer would spread to European
markets, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen opening 0.4
percent higher, Germany's DAX expected to rise 0.5
percent and France's CAC 40 seen gaining 0.6 percent.
The yen fell across the board and the yield on the benchmark
Japanese government bond plunged to a record low after Japan's
central bank said it would charge 0.1 percent for excess
reserves parked with the institution, an aggressive policy
pioneered by the European Central Bank.
"The BOJ will cut the interest rate further into negative
territory if judged as necessary," the bank said in a statement
announcing the decision.
The move surprised investors, most of whom had believed
policymakers were too cautious to ever adopt such a radical
measure. Their reaction sent the dollar surging about three yen
to a session high of 121.495. It was last up 1.7 percent
at 120.92 yen.
The dollar was last up 0.4 percent against a basket of
currencies at 98.885, though still down about 0.7 percent
for the week.
The euro slipped about 0.2 percent to $1.0913,
on track to gain about 1.1 percent for the week.
Japan's Nikkei share index whipsawed after the
announcement before ending up 2.8 percent, to mark a 3.3 percent
weekly gain, while the benchmark 10-year JGB yield
touched an all-time low of 0.090 percent.
"The yen could weaken further and stocks could gain after
the BOJ eased today, so long-term government bond yields will
face both downward and upward pressure after today's move," said
Akito Fukunaga, chief fixed income strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
The BOJ's move gave a lift to bourses across the region,
even though economists at HSBC and elsewhere doubted it would
give a boost to Japan's real economy or inflation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 1.8 percent, up 2.7 percent for the week .
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.9 percent, while
the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in
Shanghai and Shenzhen added 3.2 percent, bouncing from steep
losses early in the week.
The buying spread to U.S. debt markets as investors wagered
the BOJ decision and a stronger dollar would make it even harder
for the Federal Reserve to hike rates four times this year, as
originally envisioned by its policy board.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> rose to imply a rate of 51 basis
points by year end, compared to 90 basis points a month ago.
Futures for U.S. 10-year bonds <0#TZY:> rose 5 ticks.
The promise of extra global stimulus gave an added fillip to
oil, which had already risen for three sessions on talk of a
possible deal to pare back excess supply.
U.S. crude added about 2.2 percent to $33.95 per
barrel, while Brent futures firmed 2.6 percent to
$34.76.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.9 percent in late
Asian trade, portending possible gains ahead for Wall Street. On
Thursday, the semblance of stability in oil combined with some
solid company results and lifted the Dow 0.79 percent,
while the S&P 500 added 0.55 percent and the Nasdaq
Composite rose 0.86 percent.
Facebook surged 15.5 percent in its biggest one-day
leap since 2013 after smashing expectations, while Alphabet
climbed 4.28 percent.
Microsoft rose 4.5 percent in late trading after
beating forecasts, but Amazon slumped 12 percent as
profits missed analysts' estimates by a wide margin.
