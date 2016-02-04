GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks jump as dollar slide boosts oil

* Dollar sharply lower, breaks host of major support levels
* Market pricing out US hikes on Fed comments, soft services
* Late bounce on Wall St helps mood, Nikkei weighed by
higher yen
* Oil tries to extend rare rally after 8 pct jump
* European shares seen rising 0.4-0.5 pct
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 4 Asian shares rallied on Thursday
as speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve might opt to not raise
interest rates at all this year hammered the dollar and sparked
a huge rally in oil prices.
By some measures the U.S. currency suffered its largest
one-day percentage drop outside of the crises of 1998 and 2008,
symptomatic of just how crowded bullish positions had been.
The sudden reversal provided a much-needed boost to
beleaguered commodities, sending oil up no less than 8 percent,
and easing pressure on energy shares and risk appetite.
That relief showed in equity markets where MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
jumped 1.9 percent. Australia's resource-heavy index
rose 1.7 percent and South Korea 1 percent.
In China, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8
percent as trade wound down ahead of the Lunar holidays. Hong
Kong stocks leaped 1.7 percent, in part because the U.S.
dollar's fall lessened strains on the HK dollar's peg.
Japanese investors, however, seemed less happy with the
yen's newfound strength against the dollar and nudged the Nikkei
down 0.7 percent.
European shares are expected to rise, with Britain's FTSE
100 seen rising 0.4 percent and Germany's DAX
up 0.5 percent.
Wall Street had taken its cue from oil and recouped early
losses on Wednesday, in a wild session that saw the Dow swing in
a 420-point range.
The Dow ended Wednesday up 1.13 percent, while the
S&P 500 added 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq Composite
eased 0.28 percent.
Traders were unsure what triggered the dollar rout though
many pointed to comments from Federal Reserve Bank of New York
President William Dudley that tighter financial conditions would
be taken into account at the next policy meeting in March.
In an interview with Market News International, Dudley also
warned that a sharp rise in the dollar could have "significant
consequences" for the U.S. economy.
Investors took that to mean the Fed did not want to see the
currency rise any further and might delay further increases in
interest rates. Futures markets had already priced out almost
any chance of a hike in March and imply a funds rate of just
0.51 percent by December <0#FF:>.
The current effective funds rate is 0.38 percent.
The impact was amplified by a surprisingly soft reading on
the U.S. services sector, just the latest in a string of
disappointing economic indicators.
The market reaction was swift and violent with the dollar
collapsing through a host of key chart levels and triggering
waves of stop-loss selling.
The dollar changed hands at 117.89 yen having shed
1.7 percent overnight in its biggest daily drop since August.
The fall wiped out all the gains from the Bank of Japan's
decision to cut its rates below zero, a tit-for-tat response
that only added to market suspicions central banks were engaged
in a war of competitive depreciations.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was pinned at
97.351, after shedding 1.6 percent on Wednesday. The euro
was enjoying the view at $1.1087, having climbed 1.7
percent on Wednesday.
The drop was a boon to commodities priced in U.S. dollars,
lifting everything from copper to gold to oil.
Brent futures put on another 30 cents to $35.34 a
barrel, on top of a 8.4 percent gain overnight. U.S. crude
added 36 cents to reach $32.64.
Spot gold was up at $1,142.70 an ounce and near its
strongest since Oct. 30.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Additional reporting by Hideyuki
Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)