GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up after Japan policy boost; debt shines

* Asian shares inch up led by Japan, Australia
* Policy divergence between US and rest of world grows
* Japan bond yield plunge to record low, 2-yr at -0.10 pct
* Investment grade debt shines, oil slips
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Feb 1 Asian stocks started a new
month on a cautious note on Monday, with the Bank of Japan's
surprise policy easing sparking some buying but further signs of
economic weakness in China and a fall in oil prices keeping
investors on guard.
European stocks were broadly expected to open steady with
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to open up
0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 0.2 percent higher,
and France's CAC 40 to be unchanged.
The greenback continued to benefit from the growing monetary
policy divergence between the U.S. and its counterparts in
Europe and Asia while bonds, especially investment grade debt,
received a boost after Japan's surprise decision to introduce
negative interest rates last week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged up 0.1 percent, after losing 8 percent in
January.
Australia and Japan led regional markets
with gains of 0.8 and 2 percent, respectively, while Chinese
stocks slipped in afternoon trade.
"In the short-term, the surprise move by Japan will be a
catalyst for global equities but it only underlines the weakness
of the global economy and we need to see some strong economics
data for a sustainable rally," said Cliff Tan, head of global
markets research with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Monday's batch of economic data from China added to worries
about the health of the world's second-largest economy and only
increased calls for more policy easing from China.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted at its
fastest pace in almost three-and-a-half years in January,
missing market expectations, while growth in the services sector
slowed, official surveys showed on Monday.
"As deflationary pressures remain high, further reserve
requirement cuts are still needed to support the slowing economy
and permanently inject liquidity into the market," ANZ
strategists wrote in a note. They expect a total of 200 basis
points of cuts this year with a 50 basis points cut coming in
the first quarter.
"In fact, refraining from further easing could risk an even
weaker economy, which will then intensify depreciation
expectation and capital outflows."
The Shanghai Composite Index fell more than 2
percent, while the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen falling by 2.2 percent,
extending its dismal performance from January.
January was the worst monthly performance for the Shanghai
market since the 2008 crisis with more than a 10 percent loss.
The Bank of Japan said it would charge for a portion of bank
reserves parked with the institution, an aggressive policy
pioneered by the European Central Bank (ECB). Earlier in
January, the ECB indicated it could cut rates further in March.
"The fact that both the BOJ and the ECB suddenly showed
additional easing stance after the markets' rout suggests
policymakers in Japan and Europe share concerns and take
actions," Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho
Securities, said.
In contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve has so far stuck to
the script that it will gradually raise interest rates this year
even though bets have been pared back with Federal Fund rate
futures <0#FF:> pricing in barely one hike this year.
Elsewhere, fixed income markets cheered a fresh round of
policy easing from a major global central bank with investment
grade debt in Asia ending a torrid January on a high note.
In government debt, the rate-sensitive U.S. two-year yield
fell to a three-month low of 0.766 percent on Friday
before bouncing to 0.779 percent.
The U.S. 10-year debt yield fell to 1.93 percent
, edging near a double-bottom around 1.90 percent
made in August-October, also helped by speculation Japanese
investors will go after U.S. bonds as local bond yields plunge.
On Monday the 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a
record low of 0.050 percent while the two-year
yield hit a record minus 0.100 percent.
Negative interest rates pressured the yen, which traded
briefly at 121.38 to the dollar, near the six-week low of
121.70 touched on Friday.
The euro was steadier at $1.08455.
Oil prices fell, with international benchmark Brent
sliding 1.8 percent to $35.35 per barrel.
Still, oil has bounced more than 30 percent from a 12-year
low hit less than two weeks ago, taking some pressure off
reeling global equity markets but that bounce is proving to be
fleeting.
A 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index
, a global benchmark for commodities edged higher and
up more than 8 percent from a 13-year low hit in late January.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO; Editing by Sam
Holmes)