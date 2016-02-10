GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drop as bank concerns smoulder, yen stands tall

* Japan's Nikkei extends steep losses, hits 16-mth low
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 10 Asian stocks fell on Wednesday on
growing concerns about the health of the world's banks,
particularly in Europe, pushing investors into safer assets such
as the yen, which stood near a 15-month high versus the dollar.
Spreadbetters expected the pessimism to carry over into
Europe, forecasting a slightly lower open for Britain's FTSE
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.4 percent, suggesting
another weak start on Wall Street.
Japan's Nikkei, which tumbled more than 5 percent
Tuesday, suffered another bruising session and slid to a
16-month low.
The Nikkei was last down 4 percent with falling bank shares
and a stronger yen continuing to take a toll on sentiment.
The adoption of negative interest rates by the Bank of Japan
has provided no support, and the index has dropped more than 10
percent since the central bank's surprise easing on Jan. 29.
Australian stocks touched a 2-1/2-year trough and
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.4 percent. The Chinese markets are closed
this week for the Lunar New Year holidays.
Equity markets were struck early in the week by worries
about the health of the euro zone banking sector, with very
accommodative monetary policy seen crimping bank profits and
their ability to repay debt.
Trouble for equities has meant a boon for sovereign debt,
with the Japanese government bond 10-year yield
dropping into the negative for the first time on Tuesday before
pulling back to 0.010 percent.
The U.S. Treasury benchmark yield stood near a
one-year trough and the 10-year German bund yield
was at its lowest in 10 months.
The yen and Swiss franc, often sought in times of financial
market turmoil, have also received strong boosts this week.
The dollar traded at 114.60 yen after sinking to a
15-month low of 114.205 overnight. The greenback traded close to
0.9695 franc, a four-month low touched on Tuesday.
"Concerns about European banks are contributing to the risk
off mood in markets. In addition, U.S. data this month has been
weak and Fed officials appear to be toning down on rate hikes,"
said Shinichiro Kadota, chief FX strategist at Barclays in
Japan.
The euro was flat at $1.1287 after scaling a
four-month high of $1.1338 overnight on the dollar's broader
weakness.
After a tumultuous start to the week, markets looked to
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony
later in the session for fresh cues on the policy outlook, which
may provide some relief for markets.
While Yellen is expected to defend the Fed's first rate hike
in a decade last year and likely insist that further increases
remain on track, any signs of a departure from such a stance in
the wake of global growth concerns could provide risk assets
with a breather.
"The narrative that she faces is that the U.S. economy and
asset markets are being sucked into the downdraft caused by oil,
China, emerging markets, reserve manager and sovereign wealth
fund asset selling, commodities, currency war, the strong
dollar, weak European banks, weak Japanese banks, weak US banks
and policy ineffectiveness...to name a few," wrote Steven
Englander, global head of FX strategy at Citi.
In commodities, crude oil prices trimmed some of their sharp
losses suffered overnight. U.S. crude was up 2.1 percent
at $28.53 a barrel. Crude sank nearly 6 percent on Tuesday after
weak demand forecasts from the U.S. government and a rout in
equities pressured prices.
Spot gold fetched $1,191.36 an ounce, within reach of
a 7-1/2-month peak of $1,200.60 struck on Monday on the back of
risk aversion in the wider markets.
