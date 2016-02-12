GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks nudge higher as selloff subsides

* European shares rise 2 pct after week of selling
* Nikkei down 5.4 pct; weekly loss is biggest since 2008
* Yen eases off 15-month high
* Gold near one-year high, oil prices volatile
* Wall Street seen opening up 1 percent
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Feb 12 Relative calm returned to world
markets on Friday after a week that gave dollar/yen its biggest
smashing since 2008, wiped billions off share prices and saw a
stampede into top-rated government bonds and gold.
Japan's Nikkei, which was closed for a public
holiday during Thursday's global rout, fell 5.4 percent, but
there was relief elsewhere as the dollar's brutal fall against
the yen this week petered out and European stocks
rebounded 2.5 percent.
Wall Street looked set to bounce more than 1 percent,
also lifted by stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales figures,
after five straight days of falls that saw the S&P 500 touch a
2-year low on Thursday.
Oil prices climbed off 12-year lows too and safe-haven
gold, was on course for its best week in four years. U.S.
and German government bonds all cooled
after their sizzling last few days.
"All the market has been shattered," said ABN Amro chief
investment officer Didier Duret.
"It has been driven by a lot of speculation. The strength of
the yen has created discomfort too, but this is short-term."
He said the Bank of Japan could intervene in FX markets and
that data in coming weeks should ease global recession worries.
The first reading of Q4 2015 euro zone and German GDP
figures came in solidly, both with 0.3 percent growth
quarter-on-quarter. But that was offset slightly by
disappointing growth figures from Italy and a fall in euro zone
industrial output.
Investors have been fleeing stocks and running to safe
havens such as bonds and gold, spooked by the direction of the
world economy.
Only six weeks ago cheap oil was still expected to cushion
the outlook for growth, but tumbling energy prices are upending
the economies of oil-producing countries.
Increasingly investors are nervous about central banks'
negative interest rate policies, which some fear could be doing
irreparable damage to financial institutions by crushing
profitability.
Bank stocks in Europe, where negative interest rates
are most prevalent and are expected to go lower still, have been
routed again this week and fallen almost 30 percent since the
start of the year. On Friday they bounced 3 percent.
"I do not expect a collapse or major financial crisis like
the Lehman crisis but it will take some time before market
sentiment will improve," said Tsuyoshi Shimizu, chief strategist
at Mizuho Asset Management.
ROLLERCOASTER
Despite the rise in European stocks, the overnight drop in
Asia meant MSCI's 46-country All World index was
down for a sixth straight session and almost 4 percent for the
week.
The hardest hit has been Japan's Nikkei which fell
5.4 percent to a 15-month low on Friday and posted a weekly loss
of 11.1 percent, its biggest since October 2008, as this week's
sudden spike in the yen took most investors by surprise.
That surge in the yen has come as traders have all but
cancelled bets on the Federal Reserve raising U.S. interest
rates again this year, which in turn has undermined the dollar
and rattled markets generally.
Longer-term U.S. debt yields had kicked up to
1.69 percent in European trading having delved as deep as 1.53
percent on Thursday. They started the year at 2.3 percent.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> are pricing in shallow tightening
paths. The market implies a rate of 45 basis points for the end
of this year, 60 basis points at the end of 2017 and 90 by the
close of 2018.
In Europe, German Bunds also saw profit-taking,
and Portuguese bonds made back some ground having suffered their
worst selloff in 2-1/2 years on Thursday on worries its new
government may not be sticking to its bailout programme.
Portuguese yields were back below 4 percent
though they remained on track to post their biggest weekly jump
since the heat of the euro zone crisis in May 2012, before ECB
President Mario Draghi said the central bank would do "whatever
it takes" to save the euro.
"As long as the ECB is there to support Portugal, that
limits the losses," said Jan von Gerich, fixed income chief
analyst at Nordea. "But if there is serious fiscal slippage and
Portugal loses its final investment grade rating, forcing the
ECB to drop them from the QE programme, the losses could be
huge."
Commodities markets were calmer. Brent and U.S. oil prices
were both up roughly 5 percent from Thursday's near
13-year low, helped by comments from an OPEC energy minister
sparking hopes of a coordinated production cut.
Gold dipped to $1,237 after soaring 4 percent the previous
day and was still set for its best week in four years after the
stock and FX turmoil sent investors into safe haven assets.
"Today has bought a small amount of relief for markets - oil
is up, equities are up, credit is up (spreads tighter) and safer
government bonds are down. But it's all very fragile," said
Aberdeen Asset Management investment manager Luke Hickmore.
"There's something bigger at play here than just what is
happening day in and day out. The rollercoaster will keep going
into next week."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Andrew Roche and Anna
Willard)