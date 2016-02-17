GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares run out of steam, oil swings higher

* Nikkei slips after jumping almost 8 pct in two days
* Oil edges up again as markets digest Saudi/Russia deal
* Markets await minutes of Fed meeting for guidance on rates
* European shares seen rising 0.5-0.6 pct
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 17 Asian shares slipped on Wednesday
after two sessions of solid gains, while oil prices swung higher
as the market reconsidered the chances of a meaningful deal to
restrict supply later in the year.
The mood was still skittish - when China set a slightly
lower guidance rate for its yuan, the yen and safe-haven bonds
got an instant boost. As investors realised this was not some
message from Beijing on devaluation, the moves quickly reversed.
European shares are expected to extend their rally, however,
with spread betters calling for a rise of 0.6 percent in
Britain's FTSE and gains of 0.5 percent each in
Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 0.6 percent, reversing early gains of 0.4
percent, as its bear market rally petering out after a 3 percent
rise over the previous two sessions.
The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.3 percent and
South Korea 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.7
percent, but is still up more than 5 percent on the week.
"The rally itself has been extraordinary but very thin and
the failure of the yen to continue on the fairly steady path of
weakening we've seen in the past couple of days has been
reflected as nervousness in the Nikkei," said Stefan Worrall,
director of Japan equity sales at Credit Suisse.
"It's been a very volatile two weeks and nerves are still
frayed despite the fact that we're off the bottom of those
extreme sessions we saw last week."
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 also slipped 0.1
percent in Asia after Wall Street appeared to have broken its
negative feedback loop with oil.
The Dow ended Tuesday with gains of 1.39 percent,
while the S&P 500 added 1.65 percent and the Nasdaq
2.27 percent.
A survey of global fund managers found they had become so
cautious they were holding more cash than at any time since late
2001, an "unambiguous buy" signal according to Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
MOOD SWINGS
In commodity markets, oil was whipsawed after top exporters,
Russia and Saudi Arabia, agreed to freeze output levels but said
the deal was contingent on other producers joining in.
After falling sharply at first, prices recouped some ground
early on Wednesday. Brent added 37 cents to $32.55,
while U.S. crude was up 20 cents at $29.24 a barrel.
"Albeit mostly symbolic, it is one of the first clear
acknowledgements by the oil heavyweights that all is not
entirely well in the current price environment," wrote Helima
Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
"Additionally it signals a potential willingness to be more
proactive later in the year. It puts the ball back in the court
of those who would not or could not comply."
Markets now await minutes of the Federal Reserve's last
meeting to judge the balance of opinion among policymakers on
the prospect of further rate hikes.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren certainly sounded in no
hurry to tighten. Speaking late on Tuesday, Rosengren said the
Fed would need to ratchet down economic forecasts it made in
December because of the uncertain global outlook.
Doubts about the pace of any further hikes kept the U.S.
dollar restrained at 96.720 against a basket of
currencies. It slipped against the yen to 113.73 yen,
though it has support around 113.60.
The euro also gained 0.2 percent to $1.1165.
The big loser was sterling, which has struggled so far in
2016 because of worries the UK might leave the euro zone.
Traders said UK markets face a pivotal week ahead of a
two-day summit starting on Thursday at which Prime Minister
David Cameron will try to persuade other leaders to support a
deal to keep Britain in the European Union.
Sterling was stuck at $1.4290, having shed 1 percent
against the dollar on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Joshua Hunt in
TOKYO; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Shri Navaratnam)