GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain as crude oil bounce boosts risk assets

* MSCI Asia Pacific index up 1.8 pct, Nikkei gains 3.0 pct
* Oil boosted as Iran voices support for output freeze
* Dollar capped vs yen, euro after Fed Bullard's dovish
comments
* Downbeat jobs data hits Aussie, oil bounce elevates loonie
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 18 Asian stocks rose across the board
on Thursday as crude oil extended gains on hopes that big
producers will cap output, improving investor sentiment for
riskier assets.
Spreadbetters expected a mixed open for European shares,
with Britain's FTSE seen dipping on some nervousness as
British Prime Minister David Cameron holds "now or never" talks
to keep his country in the European Union.
Germany's DAX and France's CAC were
forecast to open a touch higher.
Crude oil remained the main market driver. U.S. crude
was up 2.1 percent at $31.34 a barrel following a 7 percent jump
on Wednesday after Iran voiced support for a Russia-Saudi-led
move to freeze production to deal with the market glut that had
pushed prices to 12-year lows.
"While there has been some confusion as to whether 'support'
equals action, oil traders are simply relieved that the world's
fourth-largest holder of oil reserves is willing to cooperate,"
wrote Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset
Management.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.8 percent, pulling further away from a
three-week low struck last week when a widespread chill in risk
appetite amid concern about the euro zone banking sector
depressed equities globally.
Japan's Nikkei continued its recovery from last
week's 16-month low and gained 3.0 percent, shrugging off the
biggest drop in domestic exports since 2009.
Shanghai stocks rose 0.6 percent, in muted reaction
to data showing China's January consumer inflation quickening to
1.8 percent from the previous year.
Australian shares climbed 2.2 percent and South
Korea's KOSPI added 1.1 percent.
"Recovering oil prices have set the stage for an accelerated
rebound in global stocks, while minutes from the FOMC supported
the mood," said Rhoo Yong-seok, a stock analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
Minutes of the January Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)
meeting released on Wednesday showed that policymakers worried
about tighter global financial conditions hitting the U.S.
economy and considered changing their planned path of interest
rate hikes in 2016.
In currencies, the greenback dipped against the yen and euro
on dovish comments from a top Fed official.
It would be "unwise" for the central bank to continue hiking
rates given declining inflation expectations and recent equity
market volatility, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said
late on Wednesday in comments that mark a stark change of
direction for one of the Fed's more hawkish inflation foes.
The dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 113.98 yen, putting
further distance between a peak of 114.875 touched earlier this
week. The euro nudged up 0.1 percent to $1.1137.
The Canadian dollar touched a two-week high of C$1.3655
.
The Australian dollar, another commodity-linked currency,
was down 0.4 percent at $0.7153 with
weaker-than-expected local employment data slicing off a chunk
of its overnight gains made on rallying oil.
Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,2089.00 an ounce. The
precious metal had managed to snap a three-day losing streak on
Wednesday after the Fed's meeting minutes showed policymakers
had considered altering their rate hike path.
As the Fed embarked on its first rate hike in a decade late
last year, the prospect of higher interest rates weighed on
non-yielding gold and pushed prices to near six-year lows. But
the metal rebounded to a one-year high of $1,260.60 an ounce
last week in the wake of the turmoil in global markets.
In debt markets, higher equities and encouraging U.S.
housing and industrial output data pushed the benchmark 10-year
Treasury yield to a 9-day high of 1.8470 percent on
Wednesday. The 10-year note yielded 1.8104 percent in Asia.
(Additional reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak in Seoul and Ian Chua in
Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Richard Borsuk)