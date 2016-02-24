GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, oil retreat as Saudi plays down output cuts

* Asian shares follow Wall Street lower, Nikkei down 0.7 pct
* Crude oil extends declines after Saudi comments
* Bank shares hurt by worries on energy sector exposure
* Yen, Swiss franc favoured, pound falls below $1.40
By Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Feb 24 Asian shares fell on
Wednesday as oil prices skidded after Saudi Arabia effectively
ruled out production cuts by major producers anytime soon,
sending investors into safe-havens such as the yen and gold.
European markets set to follow Asia's lead, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's
DAX to open about 0.5 percent lower each and France's
CAC 40 down about 0.7 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended earlier losses to fall 1.4 percent as
of 0623 GMT, slipping further from Monday's six-week high.
Japan's Nikkei closed down 0.9 percent at its lowest
level in a week on the drop in oil prices and as the stronger
yen weighed on exporters. Australian and South
Korean shares also closed lower, down 2.1 percent and
0.1 percent respectively.
Chinese shares however reversed earlier losses, with the CSI
300 index rising 0.4 percent and the Shanghai
Composite up 0.6 percent.
In the United States, the S&P 500 Index fell 1.25
percent on Tuesday to 1,921.27, having failed to rise above its
peak hit on Feb. 1, with energy and material sectors being a
major drag on oil's quick unravelling of Monday's hefty gains.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali Al-Naimi told oil executives on
Tuesday that markets should not view the agreement by four major
oil producers to freeze output at January levels as a prelude to
production cuts.
While Naimi said he was confident more nations would join
the pact, Iran was seen as unlikely to agree to the output cap
because it won't allow the country to regain the market share it
lost during sanctions.
Oil prices slid, extending losses of more than 5 percent
overnight. U.S. crude futures were down 2.2 percent at
$31.18 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent futures
were down 1.4 percent at $32.82.
"I suspect few people were expecting a deal to cut
production so his comments are hardly a surprise. Yet, the
latest development seems to suggest that for oil producers to
get more united they will have to feel more pain," said Ayako
Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
The toll from low oil prices is also spreading to banks that
have exposure to the energy sector, as roughly a third of U.S.
shale oil producers are at high risk of slipping into bankruptcy
this year, according to a study by Deloitte.
JP Morgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, said it
will increase provisions for expected losses on energy loans by
$500 million, or more than 60 percent of its existing reserves.
JPMorgan shares fell 4.2 percent on the announcement.
Investors instead favoured safer assets such as U.S.
Treasuries, with the 10-year notes yield falling to a two-week
low of 1.714 percent overnight.
The increased risk aversion led gold to erase all its
losses from earlier this week to trade at $1,225.95 per ounce,
edging closer its one-year high of $1,262.90 touched about two
weeks ago.
In the currency market, traditional safe-haven currencies
such as the yen and the Swiss franc outperformed.
The yen firmed to 111.84 to the dollar, creeping
closer to its 15-month high of 110.985 hit on Feb. 11.
The Swiss franc gained broadly, hitting a one-month high on
the euro at 1.09165 franc per euro on Tuesday. It has
since weakened to 1.0939 franc per euro.
The franc got a lift also when the head of its central bank
warned it could not "endlessly" take further steps to ease
monetary conditions.
The euro in contrast was hit by a key index on German
business climate showing sentiment among German manufacturers
plunged by its largest amount since the bankruptcy of Lehman
Brothers in 2008.
Against the dollar, the euro fell to a three-week
low of $1.0990 on Tuesday, but has since recovered to $1.10130.
The British pound remained on the defensive,
hitting a seven-year low of 1.3973 on Wednesday on worries
Britons would vote to leave the European Union in a June
referendum.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer and Kim
Coghill)