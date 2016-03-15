GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend losses as BOJ offers gloomier economic view

* Longer-dated Japan bond yields extend rise
* Asian shares near day's lows, off 2-1/2 month highs
* Markets expect Fed to scale back rate hike projections
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, March 15 Asian stocks fell on Tuesday
after the Bank of Japan painted a gloomier view of the world's
third-largest economy, but the yen firmed as policymakers
appeared to back away from any imminent move to cut interest
rates further into negative territory.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended early losses and were down 1 percent by
mid-afternoon, near the day's lows. Japanese stocks
ended down 0.7 percent.
European markets looked set to follow Asia lower, with
financial spreadbetters predicting Britain's FTSE 100 to
slip as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to fall as
much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to ease 0.2
percent.
As expected, the BOJ's policy board agreed to continue its
massive asset buying programme at existing levels, while
sounding somewhat more pessimistic about the outlook for
exports, industrial output and inflation.
But the BOJ also appeared to address concerns of financial
markets about its surprising and controversial decision in late
January to move to negative interest rates, by removing language
from its statement that it would cut rates further into negative
territory if needed.
"It is noteworthy that they've removed language saying that
they might cut interest rates further if necessary, and that
they've decided to exclude (money-reserve funds) from negative
interest rates starting in May," said Gavin Parry, managing
director at Parry International Trading.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5
basis points to minus 0.025 percent. It has climbed steadily
from a record minus 0.100 percent following last week's shock
statement by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that
the central bank could be done cutting interest rates for now.
With the global economy slowing and many countries facing
deflationary pressures, investors' focus remained squarely on
policy decisions from the world's major central banks.
Up next on the central bank roster is the U.S. Federal
Reserve on Wednesday and the Bank of England and the Swiss
National Bank on Thursday.
Notwithstanding the BOJ's decision, Steven Englander, global
head of G10 FX strategy at Citibank, reckons investors are more
interested in the Fed statement on Wednesday to gauge how
global risks stack up against an upswing in domestic activity
for U.S. policymakers.
The Fed is unlikely to raise rates this week but it will
likely make clear that as long as U.S. inflation and jobs
continue to strengthen, economic weakness overseas won't stop
rates from rising fairly soon.
A consensus in the market is that fresh forecasts from the
Fed's 17 officials released after the meeting will signal
perhaps two or three rate hikes this year, a retreat from their
projection in December for four or more increases in 2016.
Financial markets are much more cautious with Fed fund
futures <0#FF:> are pricing in a 50 percent probability of a
rate increase by June and one full rate hike by December.
The mood in credit markets also was noticeably more subdued,
with investors happy to stay in high quality government debt
such as U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds rather than venturing
into higher-yielding corporate paper.
The 10-year U.S. notes yield stood at 1.958 percent
, off a six-week high of 1.986 percent hit on Friday.
In credit markets too, a recent rally seems to be petering
out. An index of high yield credit fell after rising 9
percent over the last month.
In currency markets, the dollar was down about 0.3 percent
to 113.46 yen, while the euro slipped about 0.2 percent
lower to 126.04 yen.
Against the dollar, the euro slipped further from its
three-week high hit after European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi indicated he does not plan further cuts in interest
rates.
The euro traded at $1.1108, off Thursday's high of
$1.1218. The British pound changed hands at $1.4272,
off Friday's three-week high of $1.4437.
The dollar was down about 0.4 percent to 113.41 yen
after the decision.
Even oil prices, whose rebound over the last month triggered
a global rally in risky assets, were running out of steam on
concerns that a six-week market recovery may have gone beyond
fundamentals. U.S. crude stockpiles continue to rise and Iran is
seen showing little interest in joining major producers in
freezing production.
U.S. crude futures last traded at $36.82 a barrel,
edging lower from Monday.
On Monday, they fell 3.4 percent to $37.18 a barrel, while
Brent finished down 2 percent at $39.53.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Joshua Hunt in
TOKYO; Editing by Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)