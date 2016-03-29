GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slump as Yellen speech awaited

* European bourses seen opening modestly lower
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 29 Asian shares struggled to find
their footing on Tuesday and the dollar clawed back ground lost
after downbeat U.S. economic data contributed to an uninspiring
session on Wall Street.
European equities were expected to open around 0.5 percent
higher on Tuesday from their close on Thursday before the long
Easter holiday weekend, said spreadbetter IG.
Investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
speech at 1620 GMT for fresh signals on the outlook for U.S.
interest rate hikes, after a chorus of hawkish comments from
other Fed officials.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped about 0.3 percent. Australian shares
finished about 1.6 percent lower, in their first day of
trade following the holiday weekend.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.84
percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1
percent.
"Once bitten, twice shy. Investors burnt by last year's
market crash are still too scared to enter the market, which is
why we see a trading pattern of quick profit-taking," said Yang
Hai, analyst at Kaiyuan Securities Co.
Japan's Nikkei ended down 0.2 percent as the
Japanese fiscal year draws to a close on Thursday, with the mood
not helped by mixed economic data released before the market
opened.
Japanese household spending rose 1.2 percent in February
from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, in contrast
with the median forecast for a 1.5 percent fall, partly because
of the extra Leap Year day. But the country's jobless rate
inched up to 3.3 percent, and retail sales fell short.
U.S. data released on Monday also showed signs of weakness,
with consumer spending barely rising last month and inflation
retreating. That suggested the Federal Reserve could remain
cautious about raising interest rates this year even as the
labour market rapidly tightens.
Against the yen, the dollar edged up about 0.1 percent to
113.61 yen, though below its session high of 113.74. The
euro was also steady at $1.1189.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a
basket of rivals, added about 0.1 percent to 96.066.
Speculation of more monetary stimulus and talk that Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might delay an unpopular sales tax
hike and call a snap election kept the yen under pressure,
though Abe insisted on Tuesday that neither option was planned.
Despite the divergence in monetary policy expectations, with
the Fed still seen on track to hike rates this year and the Bank
of Japan expected to take additional stimulus steps, the yen
remained hamstrung by uncertainty over whether the BOJ will cut
interest rates deeper into negative territory.
"We're still experiencing the hangover from the BOJ's
negative interest rate policy, which is driving a lot of
safe-haven flows," said Jennifer Vail, head of fixed-income
research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Portland, Oregon.
"The market is waiting to see if a further move into
negative territory is going to be part of policymakers'
toolbox," she said.
Crude oil extended overnight losses, as analysts forecast
another rise to record levels for U.S. crude stockpiles. Brent
was down 0.9 percent at $39.91 a barrel, while U.S.
crude fell 0.8 percent to $39.09.
Gold dipped slightly on Tuesday, but held above a one-month
low on a softer dollar and weak U.S. economic data that dented
expectations of an immediate hike in U.S. interest rates.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,218.55 an ounce,
holding above a one-month low as the weak U.S. data dented
expectations of an immediate hike in U.S. interest rates.
