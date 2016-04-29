GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen spikes to 18-mth peak, Amazon softens Apple blow

* Yen surges to highest since late 2014 as Japan holidays
* Asian shares subdued by late skid on Wall St
* European shares poised to open sharply lower
* Oil dips but still up around 20 pct for April
* Amazon jumps after the bell on strong results
By Wayne Cole and Nichola Saminather
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, April 29 The yen surged to an
18-month peak on Friday as investors wagered the Bank of Japan
might be done adding fresh stimulus to the economy, hurting
prospects for Japanese exporters with a move that rippled
through share markets across the Asian region.
Perhaps taking advantage of Japan's absence for a holiday,
speculators smashed through the yen's previous top at 107.63 per
dollar earlier this month and drove the currency as
high as 107.075. It was last trading at 107.28.
It had been at 111.67 before Thursday's surprise decision by
the BoJ not to ease policy further.
The euro likewise dropped to 122.21 yen, not
quite managing to breach its 2016 trough around 121.71.
The sheer speed of the move stirred speculation the Japanese
authorities might intervene to restrain the yen. Japanese
officials on Thursday warned markets that they would be on guard
even over the Golden Week holidays on Friday and next week.
Some analysts, however, seemed unconvinced over how much
Japan would do to rein in the yen.
"The steady hand on Thursday is consistent with the yen
being some way down the BoJ's list of priorities," noted Sean
Callow, a senior currency analyst at Westpac.
"With the looming G7 meeting reinforcing the low risk of FX
intervention, markets are likely to keep pressing their luck,
with no obvious barrier to a test of 105."
The renewed rise in the yen has badly bruised exporters and
left the Nikkei down 5 percent for the week on Thursday.
While the cash market was shut on Friday, Nikkei futures on the
CME were down another 1 percent at 16,170.
Markets across the region suffered in sympathy and MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 0.4 percent, on track for a decline of 1.6
percent for the week.
Chinese shares fared a little better, with the CSI 300 index
up 0.3 percent, while the Shanghai Composite index
gained about 0.1 percent. They were still down 0.2
percent and 0.3 percent for the week, respectively.
South Korean stocks slipped 0.3 percent, heading for
a weekly loss of 1 percent. Taiwan slid 1.1 percent,
down 2.2 percent for the week.
The malaise looks set to spread to Europe, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to open down
0.7 percent, and Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40
to start the day 0.9 percent lower.
AMAZON JUMPS AFTER THE BELL
On Wall Street, shares took a late spill after Apple
shed 3 percent when billionaire investor Carl Icahn
said he no longer has a position in the tech giant.
Amazon sweetened the mood a little after the close
by blowing away earnings expectations for its first quarter,
sending the stock up almost 13 percent.
The Dow ended Thursday down 1.17 percent, while the
S&P 500 lost 0.92 percent and the Nasdaq 1.19
percent. European shares had started weaker but steadied toward
their close.
Not helping sentiment was news the U.S. economy braked hard
in the first quarter to its slowest pace in two years as
consumer spending softened and a strong dollar undercut exports.
Gross domestic product increased at a 0.5 percent annual
rate, the weakest since early 2014.
Yet jobless claims fell again and analysts remain optimistic
that payrolls data out next week will show another solid gain.
The reversal in the U.S. dollar proved a boon for most
commodities with oil reaching 2016 highs for a third straight
session. Brent has climbed nearly 80 percent since hitting
12-year lows of around $27 a barrel in late January.
Modest profit-taking set in on Friday, with Brent crude
off 0.1 percent at $48.09 a barrel, but still poised for
a weekly gain of 6.6 percent. U.S. crude held steady at
$46.03, on track for an increase of 5.2 percent for the week.
The two benchmarks are still up about 20 percent in April
and on track for their largest monthly gain in a year.
